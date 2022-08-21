Vasco’s football manager speaks out and tells who will be the club’s coach

In the last 11 games, Cruzmaltino has five defeats, three draws and three defeats, and is fluctuating at the moment.

O Vasco lives a moment of oscillation in the season. O Cruzmaltino was defeated by CSAlast Thursday, the 18th, by 2-0, at the Rei Pelé Stadium, and started to generate some concern from the fans.

Previously consolidated in second place in the classification table of Serie B, the Rio de Janeiro club now occupies the fourth position. In the last 11 games, there were five defeats, three wins and three draws. Since then, new questions have arisen.

The main one is in relation to the technician. Today, Emílio Faro, a member of Vasco’s permanent commission, is in charge of the team. In the beginning, it had a good performance. But, with the latest results, names began to be aired.

This Saturday, through the press office of the Vascothe football manager Carlos Brazil commented on questions about a possible new name to lead the team until the end of the Serie B.

“We understand that it would be important to Vasco speak about the current moment. It is worth clarifying that, today, Emílio Faro is our coach and has the support of the entire football department and the squad. We remain focused on the obsession with access and we have been working, with the arrival of 777 Partnersto provide this to the club”, clarified Carlos Brazil.