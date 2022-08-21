‘It only ends when it ends’! Leon Edwards pulled out an amazing high kick from the top hat in the final minute to knock out the champion Kamaru Usman and take the welterweight belt in the UFC 278event held this Saturday (20), in Salt Lake City (USA).

Usman started imposing himself from the beginning, walking towards Edwards with hand swipes and looking for the takedown. However, the English-naturalized Jamaican managed a beautiful reversal and took down Kamaru for the first time in his career. Leon arrived on mount and on the back, but he couldn’t finish. From the second round, Usman took over the fight. He hit the best shots and still took down at important points of each end. However, in the last seconds of the dispute, Edwards delivered a kick that exploded in the neck of the then champion. Usman went down with wide eyes and arms outstretched, totally knocked out.

But if you lost the fight between Kamaru Usman x Leon Edwards at the UFC 278watch the best moments, including the brutal knockout, in the player below:

VIDEO: Watch Leon Edwards’ brutal knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

