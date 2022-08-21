WhatsApp function that can recover deleted messages

A post from the official WABetaInfo portal showed that developers are thinking about the next update. The Meta team, responsible for the usability of the platform, is studying to create a button that will be available for a few minutes after the deletion of some media or text box. That way, users would be able to retrieve messages quickly.

Whether to eliminate storage space or because you had to delete certain submissions, certain content is erroneously deleted. Until then, there was no prospect that WhatsApp would make any changes, however, some surveys are being carried out, aiming to improve this experience, often reported in the field of suggestions open to the public. There is no beta testing, but attempts are likely to occur.

How will the new WhatsApp button to recover deleted messages work?

Despite being a button, the app intends to be discreet about the possibility of rescuing a subject. As with the email, where a written notification appears, offering the opportunity to withdraw from the action, the functionality will follow the same model. Therefore, after typing something, you will have a certain amount of time to recover what was deleted.

When the permission disappears, it means that the operation cannot be performed, keeping the permanent deletion. The officialization of this novelty has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected that it will not take so long, as lately the improvements have been made available with excellent performance, in the versions for iOS, Android and WhatsApp WEB.

Meanwhile, other processes continue to receive attention, among them, the creation of personalized avatars, similar to Instagram.