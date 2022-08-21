WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop? See the main differences

There are two ways to use WhatsApp other than your cell phone: WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. However, many people still have doubts about the differences between each of the versions. Check out below what each of them can offer users of the platform.

Differences between WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop

Check below what are the different features between WhatsApp Web and the desktop app version:

1 – WhatsApp Web:

– The user opens it through a web browser and any device, whether cell phone, tablet, computer or notebook.

– It does not have the function of calls or video calls.

– User can send audio, photos, videos and multimedia files.

– It does not allow you to take photos or make backups, nor does it allow you to upload in real time or current location.

– User has access to all privacy settings except status settings.

– User cannot archive chats.

– WhatsApp Web gives you the opportunity to choose a dark and light theme.

2 – WhatsApp Desktop

– Meta Platform has enhanced the Desktop program for computers and laptops with Windows 10 operating system or higher.

– Now this version has the same tools and features as the mobile app, making it better than WhatsApp Web.

– You will only be able to open the Desktop from computers, not browsers.

– This change was made as part of the advances in the “multi-device mode” of WhatsApp, a function that will allow you to link your account simultaneously in up to 4 different versions: WhatsApp mobile, Desktop, Web and in the future the native app for tablets.

– This is the first stable version that will work without depending on the cell phone, that is, you will be able to chat if your smartphone is off, without internet or away from the computer.

– It should be noted that an identical Desktop version is also being developed, but for MacOS computers.

To download WhatsApp Desktop, just go to the website www.whatsapp.com and download the program to your device.