where to watch, lineups, schedule and referee

Corinthians and Fortaleza face each other for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, at 6 pm (Brasilia time) this Sunday (21), at Arena Castelão.

Alvinegro tries to take advantage of the direct confrontation between two competitors (Flamengo and Palmeiras) to reduce the distance to the lead, while Fortaleza seeks to maintain its recovery in the championship and move further away from the relegation zone. In the first round, there was an alvinegra victory at Neo Química, by 1 to 0, with an own goal by midfielder Matheus Jussa.

where to watch

The duel will only be broadcast on the Premiere pay channel. You can also follow the match in real time via UOL Score.

likely lineups

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Ceballos, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Ronald, Lucas Sasha, Romarinho, Moisés, Romero, Robson. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner (Bruno Méndez), Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Adson (Róger Guedes) and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.

time and place

The ball rolls at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza-CE

Arbitration

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Auxiliaries: Michael Stanislau (RS) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (FIFA-RJ)

embezzlement

Fortaleza has three certain absences due to the accumulation of yellow cards: Benevenuto, Zé Welison and Thiago Galhardo. Lucas Crispim should also be out because of thigh pain, and Tinga is doubtful as he is transitioning to the field after injury. On the other hand, Vojvoda has the return of Juninho Capixaba and can promote the debut of striker Pedro Rocha, recently hired.

Corinthians cannot count on Rafael Ramos (thigh muscle injury), nor Maycon (fracture in a left toe).

Latest results

Corinthians comes from a heroic classification with a 4-1 rout over Atlético-GO, in the Copa do Brasil. In the same tournament, Fortaleza was eliminated by Fluminense with a 2-2 draw at Maracanã.