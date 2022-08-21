Where to watch, lineups, schedule and refereeing

Palmeiras welcomes Flamengo today (21), at Allianz Parque, in search of a victory that will leave them in a very comfortable situation in the Brazilian Championship. If they win, Verdão opens 12 points of advantage for the rubro-blacks in the leadership of the competition.

Flamengo, on the other hand, wants to shorten the distance to the leader to six and, in this way, enter the fight for the title with great force.

With an eye on the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against São Paulo, on Wednesday (24), Dorival Júnior must define whether to use full force or scale a mixed team — which in the case of Flamengo means, for example. , give Cebolinha and Vidal a chance among the holders.

Already Palmeiras, eliminated from the national cup, will not spare anyone: Abel sends maximum strength to the game that is seen as a decision at the Football Academy.

Place and Time

Allianz Park at 4pm.

where to watch

The game will be shown by Globo (open TV), and by Premiere (pay per view). O UOL Score follows the game play by pitch.

Probable Escalations

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Flamengo: Santos, Matheuzinho (Rodinei), David Luiz, Fabrício Bruno (Léo Pereira) and Ayrton Lucas (Filipe Luís); João Gomes, Thiago Maia (Vidal), Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta (Everton Cebolinha); Gabriel and Pedro. Technician: Dorival Junior.

embezzlement

palm trees: Jailson, who is recovering from surgery on his right knee.

Flamengo: Bruno Henrique (recovering from surgery on his right knee); Rodrigo Caio (recovering from a left knee injury); Hugo Souza (suspended for third yellow card).

Arbitration

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

auxiliaries: Kléber Lúcio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

how do they arrive

Palmeiras comes from a 1-0 victory over arch-rival Corinthians in Itaquera, last Saturday (13), for the Brasileirão.

Fla beat Athletico-PR 1-0, at Arena da Baixada, to qualify for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.