Which movie will air this Sunday on TV Globo?

An action movie will be on Major Sunday on Sunday, August 21 (08/21), on TV Globo’s schedule, at 00:10 (Brasilia time). Its about “Fixed Price Killer 2 – The Resurrection“. Feature film will be shown right after “Vai Que Cola”.

Living in hiding in Rio de Janeiro for five months, Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) is discovered by a henchman sent by Riah Crain (Sam Hazeldine), an old acquaintance from the time he lived at the orphanage.

Crain wants Bishop to return to the life of an assassin to eliminate three people who greatly hinder his business, but with one requirement: that the deaths always appear to be accidental.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

To do so, he uses as bait Gina (Jessica Alba), a former agent who teaches in Thailand, in whom Bishop is interested.

About the subject









see trailer

Sunday Major movie tomorrow, 22

Tomb Raider: Fixed Price Killer 2 – The Resurrection

When: tomorrow, monday 00:10

Where: Globo open channel

Columnists always available and unlimited access. Subscribe to O POVO+ by clicking here

Life & Art Podcast

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural topics. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker. Listen to the podcast by clicking here.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags