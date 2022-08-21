Who is the Brazilian actress from Globo who is the grandmother of Mia Goth, from X

Actress even has a “Silva” in her name

In between Wagner Moura, Alice Braga and Your Georgethere is a series of actors with Brazilian blood traveling Hollywood. And, among so many, is the star of X – The Mark of Death, Mia Goth. granddaughter of the actress Maria GladysMia may have been born in Londonbut it is so Brazilian that it even has a “da Silva” in the name.

Mia’s career took off after playing P in Nymphomaniac: Volume 2from the principal Lars von Trier. Since then, she has been involved in horror productions such as The cure, The Marrowbone Secret it’s the remake in would sigh.

Already in 2022the actress has marked the genre cinema with X – The Mark of Deathbut also with Pearla film that serves as a prequel to X. What not everyone knows or expected is that Mia is not just the granddaughter of a Brazilian actress, as even “scratch” the Portuguese.

In 2021, during the program The night is oursgives Record TV, Mia paid tribute to actress Maria, saying how her grandmother was an inspiration to her career. See the video below:

“My grandmother is the biggest inspiration in my life. The strongest woman I know and an extraordinary actress. My time living with her in Rio was a favorite part of my childhood. I am her biggest fan”reveals Mia.

Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth is the daughter of a Brazilian mother and a Canadian father. The actress spent part of her childhood in Brazil, when she lived with Maria Gladys, her grandmother and muse of national marginal cinema.

Having built her career mainly on television, Gladys became famous for her role as the maid Lucimar in Anything goestelenovela broadcast on 1988. She was also in soap operas like The Vampire’s Kiss and Lady of destinationas well as films like Beware ma’am and the angel was born.

In recent years, social networks have discovered or remembered some actors with Brazilian relations. This was the case for Alfred Enochpresent in the franchise Harry Potter and who starred in the national film Provisional Measure beside Tais Araújo and Seu Jorge. Other actresses who stood out for speaking Portuguese were Kaya Scodelarioin Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Camila Mendesin riverdale.

And you, did you already know about this curiosity about Mia Goth?

Enjoy and keep reading: