Who was Darya Dugina, killed in car explosion in Russia | World

Russian state news agency TASS quoted Andrei Krasnov, a friend of Dugina, as saying that the vehicle belonged to his father and that he was likely the intended target.

Dugina, who was born in 1992, had a degree in philosophy from Moscow State University and appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad. Like her father, she supported the deployment of Russian troops to Ukraine.

In March, she was one of the people sanctioned by the United States, as well as part of a list of Russian elites and disinformation agencies run by the country’s intelligence, alongside her father, who has been assigned to sanctions since 2015. She has also been sanctioned. by the United Kingdom in July for its support of the Russian invasion, The Washington Post reported.

In both countries, Dugina was described as contributor of disinformation in the Russian invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms.

The U.S. Treasury Department alleges she was the editor-in-chief of a disinformation website called United World International, developed by a Russian political influence operation called “Project Lakhta,” which Treasury officials say used fictitious online personas to interfere. in the US elections since 2014.

The site would also have content saying that Ukraine would “perish” if it were admitted to NATO.