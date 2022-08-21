Who will be the official collector? PSG coach Galtier opens the game and talks about the controversy between Neymar and Mbappé on penalties

The great controversy of penalties involving Neymar and Mbappé is still a subject nowadays. In the French team’s last game, for Ligue 1, in a good victory, by 5-2, the two stars ended up getting involved in a small controversy, with Mbappé hitting the first penalty and, after losing it, asking Neymar for the chance of second chance, which ended up not happening.

After that, thousands of rumors took hold of Neymar and Mbappé, with other players being involved in the controversy between the two great ex-friends. In the midst of the criminal controversy, Galtier tried to calm the spirits among the companions and said that everything is resolved.

“There are no inconveniences. It’s an epiphenomenon. We quickly saw each other the next day to sort it all out, to say what we had to say to each other. So there are no discomforts, I confirm”begins.

About PSG’s official penalty taker, Galtier did not reveal who will be the man in front of the penalty mark, but he hinted that this player could really be Mbappedespite citing the name of Sergio Ramos and other players.

“Messi and Ramos can be there as marksmen too. There is the preparation of the match and what is decided must be respected. Then there is the game situation and it is up to the players to be smart according to the situation, like giving a gift to a teammate or step aside to give him confidence”concludes the coach.

PSG returns to the field this Sunday, away from home, in Ligue 1, against Lille.