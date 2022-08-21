You may be taking pills the wrong way; find out why

A study developed by Johns Hopkins University pointed out that a huge portion of the population that uses pills, medicines and medicines in general is ingesting them wrongly. Although this action is something that at first glance seems simple and harmless, it can completely compromise the action of the drug.

In other words, when you take a medicine incorrectly, it may not be absorbed as it should, so the efficiency will not be the same.

“We were very surprised that posture has such an immense effect on the dissolution rate of a pill,” explained Rajat Mittal, a computer scientist who studies fluid dynamics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. “I never thought about whether I was doing it right or wrong, but now I’m definitely going to think about it every time I take a pill,” Rajat added.

Science Alert released the study. According to the article, drugs ingested orally are absorbed through the bloodstream into the intestine. In order for the medicine to get there, it must first pass through the stomach and also through the pylorus. The team that carried out the research tested four postures in a computer model of the stomach to measure the speed of absorption of the drug, as well as the speed of the journey.

The images used are based on the body of a 34-year-old man. O result The bottom line was that pills taken when tilted to the right slide more easily into the stomach, which causes them to dissolve twice as fast as those taken in an upright position.

The comparison was also made when they were inclined to the left side. This mode caused dissolution to be delayed up to five times when compared to a straighter position.

“Despite these and other limitations, we demonstrate that computer models and simulations of gastric fluid mechanics can provide useful and unique information about the complex physiological processes underlying drug dissolution,” the team concluded.

It is important to note that the study states that there are also other factors related to drug absorption, such as, for example, the genes of each one. They can have a strong influence on this process as well.

Another very interesting point to highlight is that some pharmacogenetic research shows that the effects and reactions to drugs are different in people, largely because of individual and complex genetics.