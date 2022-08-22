Apple Announces Film Starring Jennifer Lawrence

THE Apple Original Films announces the expansion of its list of candidate productions to participate in festivals and awards with “causeway“, a never-before-seen film starring and produced by Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Bright Side”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Mom!”) and directed by Lila Neugebauer (from the Broadway plays “The Waverly Gallery”, “Maid”, “The Last Thing He Told Me”). produced by A24“causeway” will premiere at festivals and on Apple TV+ in 2022.

“Causeway” is an intimate portrait of a military woman struggling to adjust to life after returning to her home in New Orleans. The Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”, “Bullet Train”) stars in the film alongside Lawrence. Filmed in New Orleans, the A24 production is scripted by Ottessa Moshfegh & Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Lawrence is a producer with Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. In addition to directing, Neugebauer is an executive producer. “Causeway” is produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver and A24.

Lila Neugebauer is a New Yorker, theater, film and television director. His stage work includes Kenneth Lonergan’s Tony-nominated Broadway revival, “The Waverly Gallery”, starring Elaine May, new plays by Annie Baker, Sarah DeLappe, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Zoe Kazan, Tracy Letts and Simon Stephens, among others. For TV, she has directed episodes of “Maid” (Netflix), “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Room 104” (HBO Max) and “The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+). As Co-Artistic Director of The Mad Ones, she is in development on the critically acclaimed play “Miles for Mary” and Josh Ferris’ novel “Then We Came to the End” for TV. She is a winner of the Obie Awards (awarded by The Village Voice to theater artists and groups in New York City), Drama Desk (by New York Theater Artists) and Princess Grace Awards (by the North American entity for performers of emphasis). “Causeway” is his feature directorial debut.

