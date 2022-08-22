Araranguá referee is involved in the most controversial bid of the round in Serie A

The referee from Santa Catarina Ramon Abatti Abel is at the center of the controversy of the Serie A round. Commander of the game between Palmeiras and Flamengo, a move towards the end of the match, a push in the defensive area of ​​the Carioca team, ignored by the referee and VAR, appears as the most contradictory moment of the weekend in Brazilian football.

Every round has controversy, but this one must be the most talked about of the entire 23rd round of Serie A. At the end of the game that ended in 1 to 1, Palmeiras complained about a penalty on Gustavo Gómez, in dispute with the Chilean Vidal, in the red-black area. The clock read 49 minutes.

Until the publication of the article, however, there was no information about the availability of the VAR audio, at the time. Ramon Abatti Abel, who is from Araranguá, was accompanied by another Santa Catarina native with the flag, Kléber Lúcio Gil (FIFA/SC) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA/GO).

VAR was in the care of Pablo Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN).

In direct confrontation for the title of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras and Flamengo drew 1-1, at Allianz Parque, this Sunday, for the 23rd round of the competition.

Sparing several holders in the first half, Fla opened the scoring with Victor Hugo, with a header, after a cross by Ayrton Lucas. In the second half, Raphael Veiga equalized the match with a kick from outside the area.

