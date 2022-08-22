Athletico concedes another bicycle goal and draws with America

Athletico-PR hosted América-MG tonight (21), at Arena da Baixada, and drew 1-1. Hurricane’s goal raised doubts about its authorship, but the referee initially signaled to forward Pablo, but in the summary it was pointed out that he was against defender Éder. Henrique Almeida, from Coelho, scored a great goal by bicycle and tied the game valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão

With the tie, Athletico wasted the opportunity to enter the G4 and was left with 38 points, in fifth. América, with the point conquered away from home, reached 31 points and is the ninth.

Who did well: Matheus Cavichioli and Abner

Goalkeeper Matheus made good saves when required and gave the Minas Gerais team a lot of security. Abner, Athletico’s side, was very sharp and reached the attack, creating the best scoring opportunities for the home team.

Who was bad: Eder

Éder, defender of América-MG, suffered to contain and understand the movement of Athletico’s attack and still had the misfortune to participate very badly in the bid that generated the Hurricane’s goal in the first stage.

Athletico dominance and doubt about the owner of the goal

Athletico took control of the game from the beginning of the match and had a good volume of play. América, in turn, bet on speedy arrivals, but failed to have possession of the ball in midfield and be assertive.

Matheus Cavichioli made good saves, but could not prevent Éder’s own goal, in the 25th minute. On goal, Abner was free and crossed. Éder tried to take it out, but he sent it against his own goal. Cavichioli even touched the ball, but could not prevent the ball from entering and even hit the foot of forward Pablo, who sent it inside just in case.

Abner, on the left side of Athletico’s attack, found a lot of freedom and created a lot of danger to América’s defense, either through good crosses or dangerous infiltrations along the diagonal. The first half was busy, but América struggled to have volume and put pressure on Athletico, even though they had good opportunities.

The witch is loose in America!

In addition to Éder’s own goal, two América-MG players had to be substituted before the first 30 minutes of play. Alê Egea felt muscle discomfort and gave way to Emmanuel Martínez, with 12 minutes of play. At 28′, Matheusinho, after suffering a blow to the head, went out for Pedrinho.

America’s bicycle and pressure goal

América-MG, needing to seek the result, returned more organized and with good offensive impetus, managing to corner Athletico-PR and creating good chances to score. The home team, shrunken because of América’s posture, had no opportunities to counterattack and was heavily pressured at the beginning of the second stage.

América explored the sides of the field very well, especially with Pedrinho, who had the advantage in the attempts of individual plays. Even with more offensive volume and a good presence in the attack, América didn’t have great chances of goal and had difficulties to create clear chances of goal.

Canobbio and Felipe Azevedo fight for the ball in Athletico x América-MG, Brazilian Championship match held in Curitiba Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

At 18 minutes, Henrique Almeida, who entered the second stage to give the team presence in the area, scored a great goal with a bicycle, after a good move on the left side and confusion in the home team’s defense. The defenders of Athletico didn’t cut the cross well and, with the classic movement of a bicycle, Henrique Almeida scored a great goal for América-MG.

Athletico-PR, who had already conceded a bicycle goal from Pedro, in the elimination to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil, was already having a bad second stage and felt the goal suffered a lot, without being able to sketch a reaction. Luiz Felipe Scolari promoted several changes in the team, but could not reduce América’s dominance in the game, which had chances to turn the game around and add the three points.

Henrique Almeida scores a great goal on a bicycle! Second consecutive game with an opponent’s bicycle goal at Arena da Baixada!pic.twitter.com/uRiqWBNtnx — Curiosities Brazil (@CuriosidadesBRL) August 21, 2022

DATASHEET:

ATHLETIC 1 x 1 AMERICA-MG

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 23rd round

Date and time: 21/08/2022 (Sunday), at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/DF)

assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Correa (RJ/Fifa) and Daniel Henrique da Silva (RJ)

VAR: Herman Brumel Vani (SP)

goals: Éder (AME), against, at 25′ of the first half; Henrique Almeida (AME), at 18′ of the second half

ATHLETIC: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Alex Santana (Erick), Fernandinho and Terans (Léo Cittadini); Cannobio (Romulo), Cuello (Vitinho) and Pablo (Victor Roque). Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana, Éder and Marlon; Juninho, Lucas Kal (Ricardo Silva) and Alê (Martínez); Matheusinho (Pedrinho), Felipe Azevedo (Wellington Paulista) and Henrique Almeida (Everaldo). Technician: Vagner Mancini