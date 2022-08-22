‘Bolsonaro’s emotional lack of control was evident’, says reader – 08/19/2022 – Reader’s Panel

barred at the dance

This week, Jair Bolsonaro’s total emotional lack of control was very evident. When reacting to Wilker Leão’s criticism and provocations, he even tried to snatch the cell phone from the youtuber’s hands. The lowliness that was seen (and which once again only serves to shame Brazil in front of the whole world), worthy of a tavern door, shows that Bolsonaro does not have the emotional conditions to occupy the position of President of the Republic. The TSE could do a sanity test for candidates for high positions. It would certainly stop a lot of people who are not in a position to occupy such positions.



Ary Braz Luna (Sumaré, SP)

A huge space on the cover of the newspaper this Friday (19/8) highlights the incredible episode of the president’s aggression against a citizen. Okay, the subject deserves it. But wouldn’t the widespread disclosure of the episode fuel even more the hatred and violence prevalent in the country? Wouldn’t you propagate the idea that “taking the arm” is better than arguing? Doesn’t it create an opportunity for the captain’s supporters to feel contemplated and even gain supporters? Wouldn’t facts like that be programmed for Jair to remain in the media?



Suely Rozenfeld (Rio de Janeiro – RJ)

The center made a fool of its low clergy in the Presidency and now governs in fact. It is one thing to negotiate with the center; another is to pass the baton to them, with the right to a secret budget. Nicknames and nicknames are often unfair, but this time it went down well.



Jose Marcos Thalenberg (Sao Paulo-SP)





Hard to keep hope in Brazil if a third of the population identifies with a guy like Chutchuca! It’s enough to be unbelievable.

If Fernando Henrique Cardoso had known that reelection would lead to this, he would have acted like a statesman and ordered the practice to be stopped. For the extinction of reelection! Even in the legislature. Politics is not a profession. It is past time for these people to start thinking about Brazil as a country.



Neli de Faria (Sao Paulo-SP)

“‘Putain du Centrao’: global coverage tries to translate ‘tchutchuca'” (Nelson de Sá, 8/19). ‘Perrita del Centro’! This one was pretty crazy! As the kids say: “sealed, bro”.



Milton Barbosa Cordeiro (Bethlehem, PA)

THE Sheet I knew would not let a text like this be published. Regardless of not liking the president, it’s pure lack of respect. As the general level of the country has dropped…



Nile mismetti (Sao Paulo-SP)

supports

Deltan Dallagnol recorded a video in support of Alvaro Dias, Moro’s rival in the Senate race for Paraná. Now all that’s left is the ex-members of Lava Jato to come out on top. This bitch deserves it.



Silvio de Barros Pinheiro (Santos, SP)

debates

It is a mistake and a disservice on the part of the media to cancel the debates due to the absence of the two leaders in the polls. If they refuse to show themselves and try to discuss something minimally important to the voter, let their seats remain empty and let the other candidates occupy the space. Some of them can even grow and pierce such “polarization”. The media, so active in the defense of democracy, are contributing to weakening it.



Alexandre Effori de Mello (Rio de Janeiro – RJ)

faith and vote

“Bolsonaro widens advantage among evangelicals; Lula has twice as much among Catholics” (Politics, 8/19). As a Protestant Christian, I am disgusted to know that brothers have joined hypocrisy, Pharisaism and outright lies, in a campaign much more diabolical than Christian. So many blind people in the church, commanders leading thousands to hell. In the name of money and power.



Lenivaldo Camargo (Sao Paulo-SP)

Real Catholics don’t vote for those who want abortion free, light and loose. And much less in those who defend church invaders.



João Carlos Moreno (President Prudente, SP)

Informed people know that no one is in favor of abortion. Informed people know that the fight is to decriminalize the practice of abortion. How tired!



Anna Amelia (Uberlândia, MG)

Weapons and responsibility

When a person lends his firearm to another, he is liable for the crime that the second person commits. As a matter of logic, and in front of an anesthetized people, I ask a question. Why then is the federal government, which releases thousands of firearms for the population to injure and kill, not answer for these crimes?



Bismael B. Moraes (Guarulhos, SP)

off the list

Labor unions and the left, although they try not to show it, do not forgive the fact that Dilma Rousseff did not give up reelection so that Lula could return to the presidency in 2015. If that had happened, we would not have had the impeachment in 2016, let alone Bolsonaro. as president. Hence the reason why her name is not included in the list of centrals (“Centrals include Lula and Getúlio in the list of personalities of the 200 years and leave Dilma out”, Panel, 8/18).



Pedro Valentine (Bauru, SP)

Women

Is the letter from reader João Paulo Zizas serious or did he use irony (Reader’s Panel, 8/18)? I was in doubt.



Ana Claudia Galvão Galrao (São João del Rei, MG)

Books

Cláudia Costin’s article (“Books and silent voices”, Opinião, 18/8) deserves to be adopted as mandatory reading in university courses in literature and librarianship.



Aluísio Dobes (Florianópolis, SP)