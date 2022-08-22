Countdown! Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 get promotion via registration on Samsung’s website

Samsung’s new foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, were already announced on August 10th and now they have a registration page on the Samsung do Brasil website, for a limited time. For those most anxious about the launch and curious to know the details of the devices, it is possible to register for guarantee up to R$ 429 off products. Already with a countdown at home, this promotional period is valid until the end of this Monday (22). Among the advantages, if the consumer buys a smartphone, a wireless dual charger comes as a gift, in addition to the benefit of R$ 429. For those who want to purchase a new smartwatch, Samsung guarantees a free bracelet for the device.

And for those who are more enthusiastic about the brand and want to buy all the devices that are being launched, the benefits reach up to R$ 800. To have access to these discounts and know all the news, it is necessary to register for free on the Samsung. The prices of the devices have not yet been released in Brazil, but the branch in the territory will do a live this Tuesday (23) to give more details about the devices. In the international market, they start to be sold on Friday (26). MSRP for the Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799 and the Z Flip 4 starts at $999..





O Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 23:9 aspect ratio and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2176 x 1812 pixels, the toughest Gorilla Glass with IPx8 certification. The device also comes with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, with 12 GB of RAM, and with Android 12 pre-installed. In case of Flip 4, the Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen comes with 6.7 inches and has Full HD+ resolution, with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It also has the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, but has 8GB of RAM. And you, do you intend to purchase any of the aforementioned novelties? Leave your comment!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4









7.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution

6.2-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED External Display 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4









6.7-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution

1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary display with 260 x 512 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 12 MP main sensor 12MP ultrawide sensor

​3,700mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface