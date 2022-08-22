fans elect two culprits for defeat against Vitória

Credit: John Wesley/Paysandu

Paysandu debuted with a defeat in the second phase of the Brasileirão Série C. This Sunday (21), the bicolor team was overcome by the victory: 1 to 0 at the Barradão stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored by Rodrigão, in the 38th minute of the second half.

On social media, fans of the club alviceleste evaluated that two players are the real culprits for the result. It’s them, Mikael and Danrlei.

Mikael was sent off after just eight minutes of the first half. The Papão player was cautioned with a red card after referee Dyorgenes Padovani de Andrade was called to review the bid in VAR and found that he stepped on an opponent.

FOR SHOWER EARLIER! At the beginning of the game between Vitória x Paysandu, Mikael hit Rafinha with the ball stopped. The video referee reviewed the bid and the Boogeyman midfielder was sent off! Card well applied fan?@ECVitoria 0 x 0 @Paysandu #SerieCnoDAZNt pic.twitter.com/d0YQc2xLCj — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) August 21, 2022

Danrlei, in turn, wasted a clear scoring chance. At 25 minutes, the bicolor striker received a good pass from José Aldo and, face to face with Dalton, finished on top of the red-black goalkeeper.

In an interview with TV Globo, the alviceleste player called responsibility. “We know that I failed in that bid. I missed the goal”, he acknowledged.

“But now it’s fixing mistakes and winning at home, which is our goal. We know it’s a must. So let’s go upstairs, work and go in search of victory”, completed Danrlei.

In an interview with TV Bahia, forward Danrlei, from @Paysandusaid: “we know that I missed that move, I missed the goal, but now it’s fixing the mistakes and winning at home, which is our goal, because we know it’s an obligation. So let’s go up, work and go in search of victory “. pic.twitter.com/g8fco0yg1X — Magno Fernandes (@Nf27Magno) August 21, 2022

Technical sheet – 1-0 Paysandu win

Date: August 21, 2022

Reason: Brasileirão Série C (2nd round – round 1)

Place: Barradão stadium (Bahia)

Time: 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Goal: Rodrigão 38 min. 2Q

total audience: 22,784 fans

Income: BRL 541,489.50

Victory: Dalton; Alemão, Alan Santos, Marco Antônio and Sanchez; Léo Gomes (Zé Vitor), Dionísio and Eduardo (Dinei); Luidy (Gabriel Honório), Tréllez (Rodrigão) and Rafinha – coach: João Burse

Paysandu: Thiago Coelho; Igor Carvalho (Marcelinho), Genílson, Naylhor, Patrick Brey; Mikael and João Vieira (Jean Henrique); Marlon (Robinho), José Aldo and Serginho (Toscano); Dalberto (Danrlei) – coach: Marcelo Fernandes

See the backlash below:

You can fine Mikael and send Danrlei back to the aspirants, which is the place for a lowland player. We lost 3 points today because of these irresponsible — caiote bats 🗣 (@CaioHsb) August 21, 2022

Danrlei later complains that he has no chance… He played with carelessness, without race, without commitment… Irresponsible Mikael, it seems he never played with VAR.. responsible for today’s defeat.. — Joelson Valentin™ (@jheanjoe) August 21, 2022

Whip polish runner in mikael and danrlei — ale (@ale_olvr) August 21, 2022

Tell Mikael that no player is bigger than Paysandu, if he wants to be a delivery man, so he can go to iFood. If the danrlei wants to be supported, then let him find an old man to play for him! — #JuntosPeloAcesso 🐺 (@paysandupscc) August 21, 2022