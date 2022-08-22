Flamengo arrives in Rio after a draw with Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão | Flamengo

The players did not speak to the press and left the venue in private cars. Diego Ribas and Gabriel stayed in São Paulo, but will join the cast on Monday afternoon, when the group’s re-performance is scheduled. There was no presence of the red-black crowd at the landing.

In this confrontation, coach Dorival Júnior opted for ‘team B’ as a starter and even opened the scoring with Victor Hugo in the first half. However, in the second stage, Raphael Veiga evened the score.

With the result, Palmeiras is the leader with 49 points. In second position appears Fluminense with 41. Rubro-Negro is third with 40.

Flamengo left Allianz Parque directly for Guarulhos Airport and boarded at around 9 pm (Brasilia time). The aircraft landed in Rio around 10:05 pm this Sunday.

This was the plan defined for the red-black delegation, which will return to the capital of São Paulo on Tuesday due to the semifinal first leg of the Copa do Brasil against São Paulo.

With no time off, the cast will perform again this Monday afternoon at CT Ninho do Urubu and start preparing for the duel. Flamengo returns to the field on Wednesday, against São Paulo, at 9:30 pm (GMT), in Morumbi, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

