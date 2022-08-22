Foo Fighters guitar goes to auction in England and can be bought for 183 thousand reais

Per

The South Newsroom | August 21, 2022

Instrument was used by vocalist Dave Grohl in the Monkey Wrench music video, from 1997. (Photo: Playback)

🔊 Listen to this news by clicking here

A guitar used by Dave Grohl in one of the first Foo Fighters hit videos is for sale. The instrument will be auctioned on September 8 by the specialist house, Gardiner Houlgate, and it is estimated that it will be sold for 30 thousand pounds sterling (equivalent to R$ 183.3 thousand).

The Gretsch White Falcon put up for auction was played by Grohl in the Monkey Wrench video, recorded in 1997. The clip was successful at the time, especially on MTV, and is part of the band’s second album, “The Color And The Shape”, released that year.

The Monkey Wrench video was also the first to show then-new Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March of this year.

The instrument was originally owned by another member of the Foo Fighters, Pat Smear, who, like Grohl, was a member of Nirvana. However, it currently belongs to a private collector, who has put it up for sale.

The guitar is being sold with other memorabilia linked to the band. Among them, a Polaroid photograph taken by Smear of actress Drew Barrymore touching it.

“This is a very exciting guitar as it is one of the few owned by the Foo Fighters, arguably the greatest rock band on Earth today, to be auctioned,” auctioneer Luke Hobbs told the BBC.

Back All Varieties