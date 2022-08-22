Fortaleza 1×0 Corinthians for the Brazilian Championship: how was the game

Cast with an alternative team, Corinthians, uninspired, lost 1-0 to Fortaleza in a warm game of the Brazilian Championship, tonight (21), at Arena Castelão. The goal of the match was scored by Moisés, already in the second half, in a bid that had flaws in the defensive system of the Paulistas.

The confrontation was also marked by a bid involving defender Ceballos, from the home team. Shortly after the opening of the scoreboard, he collided headfirst with Yuri Alberto from above and, unconscious, had to leave the lawn by ambulance to the hospital.

With the result, Fortaleza reached 27 points and distanced itself even further from the relegation zone. Corinthians, on the other hand, has 39 points and, in fourth position, is increasingly farther from the leader Palmeiras, who has ten points more.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team will have a full week to prepare for the duel against São Paulo, in Morumbi, scheduled for next Sunday (28). Vítor Pereira’s team will face Fluminense, on Wednesday (24), for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil – the duel with the Cariocas, by the way, was the cause of today’s mixed team.

Who did well: Moses

The Fortaleza striker was the one who most bothered Corinthians’ defensive system. In partnership with Juninho Capixaba on the left side of the field, Moisés had the best offensive chances over Ramiro, Bruno Méndez and Robson Bambu. The shirt 21 was awarded in the second stage: after a tackle, he got the ball and, with class, cut Robert Renan before swinging the nets of Cássio.

Live from Corinthians

Who was bad: Robert Renan

Created from the base of Corinthians, the defender did not pass security. Alongside Robson Bambu, Robert Renan allowed his rival to create good plays – despite the uneven lawn. The young man was still on the ground in Moses’ court that ended up in Fortaleza’s goal.

Fortaleza’s performance: mistakes complicate creation, but Moses saves

Supported by more than 44 thousand fans, Vojvoda’s team was unable to attack Corinthians in the initial stage. To make matters worse, the constant mistakes made when leaving the ball almost put everything at risk — luckily for Fortaleza, the Paulistas failed to show offensive efficiency. In the final stage, however, a tackle ended up at Moses’ feet and generated the home team’s goal, who controlled the game until the end.

Corinthians performance: mixed team is not found

While Mateus Vital and Ramiro re-launched as starters, Robert Renan and Bambu formed the Corinthians defense after a long time — alongside the improvised Bruno Méndez, who played as a right-back. Did not work. In the midst of Castelão’s lawn in terrible conditions, the visitors, not very well-connected, played a scarce game in offensive chances.

Timeline: 1st time with errors (and cards)

The start of the match proved to be hectic. In the first minute of the match, Corinthians managed to fit a play through the middle and Roger Guedes had the chance to kick Fernando Miguel’s goal, but was blocked by Titi.

In the next move, the hosts responded: Juninho Capixaba, already on the back line, crossed and forced Cássio to intercede and avoid a submission from the rival team. After that, however, the rhythm cooled and left the duel, played on the heavy Castelão lawn, more truncated and full of errors in the exit of the ball.

Sasha, from Fortaleza, and the duo Ramiro and Giuliano, from Corinthians, received a yellow card after fouls resulting from wrong passes by teammates. Coach Vítor Pereira, irritated by Leandro Vuaden’s performance, was also warned.

Only in the 30th minute, goalkeepers Fernando Miguel and Cássio worried again. The first saw Mosquito kick out from mid-range. The same happened with the second, in a low submission by Robson that ended in a goal kick.

With no more chances to score, Vuaden whistled the end of a warm first half: 0-0.

Mateus Vital and Britez fight for the ball in Fortaleza x Corinthians Image: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF

2nd most excited time

After the break, VP opted for the usual starters Yuri Alberto and Du Queiroz for the vacancies of Roger Guedes and Fausto Vera, respectively.

Meanwhile, Fortaleza, without changes, returned more attentive and aggressive: just in the 6th minute, Juninho Capixaba took a corner and saw the ball hit the post after a slight deflection by Bruno Méndez.

The response from the visitors also came in a corner. After Fernando Miguel warded off the danger through the air, the ball fell to Du Queiroz, who hit hard towards the northeast goal.

Pressure and goal from the home team

More focused, Fortaleza started to control the rhythm of the game and attack, once and for all, Cássio’s goal. At 12 minutes, Romarinho found space to finish, but missed the target. Shortly after, it was Robson’s turn to cause danger in a strong hit and high – the Corinthians goalkeeper needed to palm.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 19th minute. After Bambu lost by the top and Bruno Méndez arrived late in a tackle, the ball fell to Moisés. Skillful, the shirt 21 of Fortaleza, already inside the area, left Robert Renan on the ground when he cut to the middle and, with force, stole the nets of Cássio: 1 to 0.

Moisés scored for Fortaleza against Corinthians in the Brazilian Championship clash Image: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF

Scare with Onions

Shortly after the goal, a scare marked the match: defender Ceballos, from Fortaleza, collided with Yuri Alberto from above and fell, unconscious, on the lawn of Arena Castelão.

Quickly, the players of both teams noticed the seriousness of the situation and, after the request for medical attention, some took off their shirts to fan the Colombian.

Amid the stoppage of the match by referee Leandro Vuaden, the doctors entered the field to attend to Ceballos, who came to move. He left by ambulance and was replaced by Habraam.

In a note released after the match, Fortaleza reassured fans by updating Ceballos’ health status.

“The defender underwent tomography and the exams showed no alterations. The athlete is well, conscious and is still under observation for further exams”, wrote the club.

Ceballos is attended to after falling unconscious at Castelão in Fortaleza x Corinthians Image: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF

Corinthians tries, but…

At a disadvantage in the marker, Vítor Pereira’s men launched themselves into the attack, but found it very difficult to build plays.

Substitutes for Giuliano and Mateus Vital, Renato Augusto — in a kick to the outside — and Léo Natel — in a submission that forced Fernando Miguel to work — tried, but did not equal the score.

Yuri Alberto still managed to finish off Fernando Miguel’s goal in the final minutes, but failed to hit the target before Vuaden’s final whistle.

DATASHEET:

FORTALEZA 1×0 CORINTHIANS

Competition: 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: August 21, 2022 (Sunday), at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Leandro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Video Referee (VAR): Rodrigo Nunes Sa (RJ)

Yellow cards: Lucas Sasha (FOR); Ramiro, Giuliano and Vítor Pereira (COR)

Goal: Moses (FOR)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Bruno Méndez, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera (Du Queiroz), Ramiro (Adson) and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Mateus Vital (Léo Natel), Mosquito and Roger Guedes (Yuri Alberto). Coach: Vitor Pereira.

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Ceballos (Habraão), Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Hercules (Matheus Vargas) and Ronald; Moisés (Depietri), Romarinho (Lucas Lima) and Robson (Tinga). Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.