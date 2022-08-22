Free week and maximum strength create new weapons for Palmeiras de Abel

Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras are used to competing for titles and dividing their squad into various competitions. In this scenario, time to train is scarce and, sometimes, you only rest between one game and another. But the last week was different. The elimination in the Copa do Brasil against rivals São Paulo hurt, but it had its benefits in everyday life.

Between the victory over Corinthians and the draw with Flamengo, Palmeiras had a week of preparation. Enough time not only for Abel to feel more prepared before receiving the Rubro-Negro at Allianz Parque, but to be more relaxed. In a version of peace and love that he rarely presented in São Paulo, the Portuguese gave a frank account of competitiveness, said that his wife finds him insensitive when he competes with his daughters and even, surprised, praised the refereeing.

Time to think about Fla

At the beginning of the free week, Abel Ferreira did not know if Flamengo would play with starters or reserves, if they would come in their 4-4-2 diamond or in 4-3-3. In this way, the Portuguese worked Palmeiras for all possibilities. In a week with two games, that wouldn’t be possible.

“Flamengo is a great opponent, they came in with a good team, lightly. We prepared for two situations: the diamond or the 4-3-3. I didn’t know what Dorival would do and we prepared for both scenarios. As I say, our attitude shows that we did everything to win today. I have to admit that Flamengo had more possession and dominance with the exchanges, but the great opportunities were ours”, said Abel, in a press conference.

Game ready players

In addition to more time to simulate game situations, create tactical alternatives and rehearse set pieces, Palmeiras de Abel is practically at full strength. The only absence is midfielder Jailson, with a right knee injury.

The tendency, then, is for Palmeiras to repeat their starting lineup against the vice-leader Fluminense on Saturday (27), at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão, before visiting Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, for the semifinals of the Libertadores da América. The starting 11 in the tie with Flamengo is unbeaten for the season, with four wins and two draws. Of the 55 games in 2022, only six featured Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

We have to recover our athletes first. The week will be good for that, to balance and refresh the squad. We have the entire cast available with the exception of Jailson. That’s really good. We work together with the performance core, nutrition… It’s gasoline for our car, we need everything in the details. We have a great structure that helps us a lot to have athletes at the limit of their performance. I’m going to start studying Fluminense. In the summaries you can see the quality of the opponent. It’s us against them, in their stadium, and the intention doesn’t change.”

Abel Ferreira during Palmeiras x Flamengo, Brazilian Championship game Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Feet on the ground

Palmeiras is the leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 49 points, and eight more than Fluminense, in second place. The next opponent is precisely Fernando Diniz’s Flu, at Maracanã. Abel Ferreira was asked during the last press conference about the “decision” against Flamengo and the expectation to now face Fluminense. Even with the good advantage in the table, the Portuguese believes in a championship resolved in the end.

“The championship will be defined on the last round, that’s how I think. I don’t look much at the classification, I want to face each game to win. We had a very difficult sequence. Atlético-MG, Corinthians, Flamengo and now Fluminense. It’s difficult for us, but for them too. It’s doing our best. We won’t go out of our way. Let’s prepare to face a great team and a great coach, with a well-implemented game idea. It’s their home, but our intentions don’t change. [Fluminense] is a team with a good mix between young and experienced and with a great coach”, he evaluated.

Used to the horns

Abel Ferreira once again mentioned his wife Ana Xavier as the main “horn” in his life. The Palmeiras coach quoted the woman when asked about the criticism from part of the fans to Raphael Veiga. Just before Veiga tied the game with Flamengo, Abel heard requests to remove the midfielder. Without being carried away by the pressure, the commander alviverde only took the player out in the final minutes.

“I took Veiga out, Veiga left (laughs). Football is magical because we all have a little bit of a coach. We all love football. The biggest bugler is my wife. She’s a fan and can talk, and I understand and accept the opinion. But it’s very difficult to be a coach. It’s not just the tactics, technique, it’s human resources management too… I took Veiga out later, Dudu too. Players are accelerators and we had to refresh. López came in and had two shots. Our fans can be absolutely sure that my players and I do everything we can to serve the club in the best way. Even in defeat, everything will be done for the job to be the best possible. On some days things don’t go away, but we keep the focus. And Veiga really left (laughs)”, he concluded.

Abel Ferreira with his wife Ana Xavier (d) and daughters Inês (e) and Mariana, in the center Image: Edipo Ramone

Abel the callous

With the lighthearted atmosphere at the press conference, Abel also brought a little of his life outside the fields to punctuate his two faces: the guy who “doesn’t want to make friends within the four lines”, but who, outside of them, “you can be sure I’m cool”.

“People say in the restaurant that I’m part of everything, but my life outside is something else. I have this responsibility and I really like it. One of my computer backgrounds is this: humanist culture, with a photo of me. But competing, I have When I play with my daughters, my wife says I’m insensitive. I say life is going to hit a lot and we have to prepare. When I’m competing, I want to win. Outside, it’s another five hundred. I don’t have a problem with anyone. I’m at peace with myself and others. It’s how I think. It’s Abel man, Abel coach has another scenario.”

And the praise of refereeing

Finally, something rare. Abel, one of the most annoying coaches with refereeing, left the game happy with the referee in question. The person responsible for the tie with Flamengo was Ramon Abatti Abel.

“The referee did very well. We have to rejuvenate, give young people a chance to make a career. Quite honestly, the referee was very good, with equal criteria. I complained about a foul by Scarpa, but he didn’t score in our favor and I realized that it was a criterion. The game had three great teams.”