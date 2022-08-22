German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is surprised by two topless activists against the war in Ukraine | World

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, was surprised by two topless protesters during the country’s government’s “Open House Day”. The topless activists had an inscription on their bodies against Russia, calling for a “gas embargo, now”.

Germany is heavily dependent on Russian gas for power generation for households and the country’s industry, and so far has not imposed a full embargo on the product. The Russians are the main gas suppliers for the whole of Europe.

The two protesters took advantage of the open-door session this weekend to enter the German chancellery and protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Security forces quickly intervened and took them away.

2 of 3 Protesters approach German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the government’s “Open House Day” in Berlin. — Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi Protesters approach German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the government’s “Open House Day” in Berlin. — Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Olaf Scholz was asked this Sunday about the Russian gas situation. He responded by highlighting the government’s efforts to find alternative sources of energy, such as liquefied natural gas.

Germany intends to build the first terminals of the product soon, which could be operational in early 2023.

“After that, our security of supply problem can be resolved in early 2024,” added the chancellor.

3 of 3 Protesters approach German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the government’s “Open House Day” in Berlin. — Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi Protesters approach German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the government’s “Open House Day” in Berlin. — Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

About two-thirds of Germans are dissatisfied with the work of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his coalition, which has faced crisis after crisis since he took office in December. The data are from an opinion poll published this Sunday by Insa for the newspaper “Bild am Sonntag”.

Only 25% of Germans believe the Social Democrat is doing his job well, down from 46% in March.

On the other hand, 62% of Germans think that Scholz — who was vice chancellor to the veteran Angela Merkel — does his job poorly. That’s a record number, compared to just 39% in March.

Since taking power, Scholz has had to deal with the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, rising inflation and, now, a drought — all bringing Europe’s biggest economy to the brink of recession. Critics accused him of not showing leadership.