Gremio expresses repudiation of fight in the North Stand

Official announcement

Club is seeking to identify the individuals involved in the episode

21 AUG 2022 19:54 | Updated 21 AUG 2022 19:54

Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense goes public to express, in a vehement way, its repudiation of the episodes of violence that took place in the North Stand of the Arena. We communicate that a police report has already been registered with Jecrim and the identifications of people involved in the fight have been forwarded.

We will continue to collaborate with the security agencies and we will take all the necessary measures so that acts like the ones this afternoon do not tarnish the history of participation and support in memorable achievements by our fans, recognized as the most faithful in Brazil.

We also emphasize that this type of behavior, practiced inconsequentially by a small portion of the public present at the Arena, can cause numerous losses, including sports.

Finally, Grêmio reinforces its commitment to order, respect and good coexistence among Grêmio members, and reaffirms that these acts, in addition to being in complete disarray with the values ​​recommended by this institution, do not collaborate in anything to fulfill of our goals throughout the season.