Grêmio president says two are detained after fight and reveals problem in fans’ entry | Guild

Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan Júnior said that two fans were arrested after the fight in the Arena stands during the 2-2 draw with Cruzeiro, on Sunday afternoon. The official also stated that about 500 people entered the stadium without a ticket conference due to a problem with the gates. Arena management published a note (see below). The club also published an official statement overnight and repudiated the fact (read below).

Bolzan gave an interview in the mixed zone of the Arena and said that one of the fans identified as involved in the fight was even banned from attending stadiums. A commotion outside, still at the gates, due to the high volume of fans trying to enter the stadium generated a riot outside.

– Two people are arrested, two identified who were not caught. It started out in an argument, I was told, with the readings of the notes causing a ruckus. Then the ticketing was suspended and with the suspension, the herd broke. Approximately 500 people entered without reading the ticket. One of those identified was banned from attending the stadium. We are dealing with a marginal act. Putting at risk the physical integrity of people, children and women who ended up being beaten. It’s a very serious thing. Two are already under arrest,” Bolzan said.

In the stands in the northern sector, there was a fight between two organized supporters of Grêmio because of banners, as found out by the ge with the delegate of the Civil Police post at Arena do Grêmio. There were eight detailed terms signed during the match. More people were detained, but it was necessary to identify them in the images of the stadium.

Referee Bráulio da Silva Machado reported the two stoppages during the tie on the scoresheet and stated that he was informed that fans had been identified and detained, in addition to citing the opening of a police report.

An employee of the Epavi company, responsible for the Arena’s private security, was taken to Hospital Pronto Socorro with a cut on his face, as informed by the stadium’s administration.

“Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense goes public to express, in a vehement way, its repudiation of the episodes of violence that took place in the North Stand of the Arena.

We will continue to collaborate with the security agencies and we will take all the necessary measures so that acts like the ones this afternoon do not tarnish the history of participation and support in memorable achievements by our fans, recognized as the most faithful in Brazil.

We also emphasize that this type of behavior, practiced inconsequentially by a small portion of the public present at the Arena, can cause numerous losses, including sports.

Finally, Grêmio reinforces its commitment to order, respect and good coexistence among Grêmio members, and reaffirms that these acts, in addition to being in complete disarray with the values ​​recommended by this institution, do not collaborate in anything to fulfill of our goals throughout the season.”

“This is not football. Arena do Grêmio vehemently repudiates the acts of violence committed this afternoon. Fights between fans do not reflect the joy and happiness that ran through Arena do Grêmio this afternoon. On the occasion, a small group of fans started There was confusion in the sector of the north bleachers, even attacking Arena employees.The teams from the Military Brigade and Epavi were promptly called to contain the confusion and those involved were taken to the police station.

There was also an attempt to invade the Q and W gates, with attacks on the employees who were there and depredation of the railings and gates. BM and Epavi again contained the confusion. Such attitudes do not match the nature of Grêmio fans and most fans. It is necessary to fight and repudiate those who commit such acts.”