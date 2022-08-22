Grêmio x Cruzeiro: referee reports fight in the stands and justifies expulsion of Paulo Pezzolano | Brazilian series b

Referee Bráulio da Silva Machado reported, in summary, the incidents that occurred during Grêmio x Cruzeiro for the Brazilian Series B, this Sunday afternoon, in Porto Alegre.

+ News from the Guild

+ Cruise News

Fight in the crowd at Grêmio paralyzes match at Arena

Regarding the incidents that occurred in the Grêmio crowd, Bráulio said that the match had to be stopped twice in the first half.

– Conduct of the public: I inform you that, in the 27th minute of the first half, the game was stopped for 3 minutes, and in the 33rd minutes of the first half it was stopped again for 4 minutes, and in both stoppages the reason was for a general confrontation between fans who were in the area destined for the home team.

According to Bráulio da Silva Machado, those involved were identified and a police report was registered.

1 of 2 Fight between Grêmio fans at the Arena — Photo: João Victor Teixeira Fight between Grêmio fans at the Arena — Photo: João Victor Teixeira

– I also inform you that in both moments it was necessary the intervention of the police to end the confrontation. after the game, we were informed by the police commander that those involved were arrested and identified through Bo nº 6305/22/100304.

About Pezzolano’s expulsion, Bráulio da Silva Machado says he gave Pezzolano two yellow cards. The first one in the 33rd minute of the first half, when the match was stopped again, after confusion in the stands.

Paulo Pezzolano is sent off after complaint with referee Bráulio da Silva Machado

The broadcast does not show the referee giving Pezzolano the yellow card. At this moment, there is a free kick from Diego Souza, which slips into Gabriel Teixeira. On the rebound, Daniel Jr is fouled in midfield and is served.

– Complain / protest (verbally or by gestures) ostensibly and offensively against the arbitration decision. – For protesting in an acrimonious way against the decisions of the referees – described the referee.

2 of 2 Pezzolano, Cruzeiro coach, during a match against Grêmio — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Pezzolano, coach of Cruzeiro, during a match against Grêmio — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

The expulsion was also reported in the document. According to the referee, Pezzolano complained in an “exalted way” against the referee’s decisions. In the record, no words were described that the Cruzeiro coach would have spoken.