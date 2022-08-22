How professionals are doubling salary without leaving the job?

The metaverse is the new market bet and must be the great evolution of the internet. The technology is capable of reproducing the experiences of the real world in the virtual and can revolutionize the routine of professionals from different areas. That’s why a lot of people have been betting on metaverse courses, with an eye on opportunities for the very near future.

This gimmick will allow users a more immersive. Through the metaverse it will be possible to transit and exchange information in different online environments. The change can open doors for professionals from different sectors, that is, that are not only in the technology area.

Metaverse: the opportunities of the near future

In the universe in question, people will have the chance to interact, work, study and have a social life. All this through an avatar. In this way, more than just observing what happens in the virtual, individuals will have the chance to be part of it. It looks like something from a movie, but the metaverse is more next than imagined.

According to an estimate released by Bloomberg Intelligence, the market is expected to reach US$ 800 billion (R$ 4.5 trillion) in 2024, mainly due to metaverse games and events carried out through technology.

Many professionals can take advantage of the opportunities created by this new universe. Those who are more prepared for the new moment of technology will be more likely to take advantage of the vacancies that will appear soon.

To help those who have an eye on the market and don’t know where to start, some courses have emerged to encourage and accompany those looking for a transition definitive for this completely innovative world. One of them is the free course promoted by Exame: “Exploring the Metaverse”.

Participants learn about the resources available today, ways to use new technologies at work and earn better wages, and guidance on what to expect from this evolution of the web in the years to come.

The expectation is that more courses and training programs will emerge from large companies, which are already preparing for the lack of manpower and a shower of opportunities for a future that is almost there.