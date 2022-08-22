‘In the Name of Heaven’: Series with Andrew Garfield gets new OFFICIAL poster; Check out!

O Star+ a new official poster of ‘In Heaven’s Name‘ (‘Under the Banner of Heaven’), a crime miniseries starring Andrew Garfield (‘tick, tick… Boom!’).

Production will be launched on the day august 10 on the platform streaming.

The series is directed by David Mackenzie and Isabel Sandoval and written by Dustin Lance Blackbased on the novel of the same name by Jon Krakauer.

A devout detective’s faith is put in jeopardy as he investigates a brutal murder that appears to be connected to the fundamentalism of an esteemed Utah family and their total lack of trust in the government.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl complete the list.

