Jorginho swings in office and sees the situation naturally | athletic-go

The situation of coach Jorginho in charge of Atlético-GO was complicated after the 1-1 draw against Cuiabá, at Antônio Accioly. After the match, the president of Dragão, Adson Batista, said that it is not possible to guarantee the coach’s permanence for the next Saturday’s classic, in Serrinha, against Goiás, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Jorginho is under pressure because of the situation of the red-black team in the Brazilian Championship. Atlético-GO is the penultimate place, with 22 points. This Sunday, the coach commented on the team’s performance, which had defender Lucas Gazal expelled in the first half. According to Jorginho, the Dragon retreated because of the circumstances of the game, and not because of his will.

– It is very easy for us to hear some people, the fans and the president himself (Adson Batista) say that we have lowered the line. Do you think I want to download the lines? I want to stay up there, but I couldn’t. Literally it couldn’t, we had one less player and the characteristic of our players who were on the field was not sustaining. Churín is the one who supported the most, but he was already tired. We postponed his departure a lot because of the dead ball. So what we see of analysis is surreal. The athletes should at least be congratulated because we lost an important player, a defender, we stayed 10 minutes with Willian Maranhão playing the role of defender so that we could make the best decision at halftime – he said.

1 of 1 Jorginho is under pressure for the job — Photo: Alan Deyvid / ACG Jorginho is under pressure for the job — Photo: Alan Deyvid / ACG

Jorginho also commented on his future at Dragon. The coach, who directed the Goiás team last year and left the club because he felt exposed by the interviews with President Adson Batista, praised the fact that the manager did not make any hot-headed decisions this Sunday. Jorginho says that his situation is natural and that he will abide by any decision that is made