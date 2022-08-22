Luciano ‘discreet’ and Ferraresi’s good debut

With an eye on the duel against Flamengo for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo spared some of its holders for this Sunday’s classic against Santos. With flaws in marking, mainly with a lot of freedom to Soteldo, and an attack that stopped in the inspired performance of goalkeeper João Paulo, Tricolor lost San-São by 1 to 0. in Vila Belmiro. With the result, the team led by Rogério Ceni remains distant from the G6 of the Brasileirão.

On Live do São Paulo, a program by UOL Esporte right after the Tricolor games, journalists Marcelo Hazan, Menon and Gabriel Perecini evaluated the performance of São Paulo players in the classic against Santos. Commentators highlighted the good performance of rookie Ferraresi, but regretted Luciano’s discretion.

Check out the notes for São Paulo players:

Jandrei

Hazan – 6.5

Perecini – A good departure from the goal and he was not to blame for the goal – 6.5

Rafinha

Hazan – 5

Perecini – Didn’t compromise so much – 5.5

nahuel ferraresi

Hazan – It was the best of São Paulo in the game. It stood out too much – 7

perecini – 7

Miranda

Hazan – Missed the goal throw – 4.5

Perecini – Failed in the goal throw and arrived late in some throws. He left a lot to be desired- 4

Wellington

Hazan – Discreet – 5

Perecini – It was slow on some balls – 5.5

Gabriel Neves

Hazan – Went down and missed some boats – 4.5

Perecini – Gives a boat that leaves spaces. He’s probably losing his spot in the starting lineup for that – 5

Igor Gomes

Hazan – Made a good table with Nikão, but Santos’ goal was serious – 5.5

Perecini – He played a positive game, but he had a key move. It was just letting go of the ball, which was bad time to decide – 4.5

Patrick

Hazan – A little below – 5

Perecini – It was very bad technically – 5

Marcos Guilherme

Hazan – Not only for the goal shot, but he couldn’t help the team in the shots in which he went ahead – 4.5

Perecini – It’s not exactly his fault in the goal. Played a game below. He did not follow through with the bids and was ineffective- 5

Lucian

Hazan – Little participatory and discreet – 5

Perecini – Quite off, he missed goals. Left something to be desired in participation – 5

Nikon

Hazan – 5.5

Perecini – He defined the plays badly and was slow – 5

Reinaldo

Hazan – Improved the team – 6.5

Perecini – He started well and gave more repertoire to the left side – 6.5

Pablo Maia

Hazan – It was very good for the submissions and accurate strikes – 6.5

Perecini – It was very good and dominated the midfield – 7

Calleri

Hazan – 5.5

perecini – 6

Igor Vinicius

Hazan – Entered well – 6.5

Perecini – It went in well – 6.5

Nahuel Bustos

Hazan – no grade

perecini – no grade

