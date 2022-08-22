Luciano Huck apologizes live for mistake with Paulo Vieira in “Batalha do Lip Sync”

Luciano Huck took advantage of the second week of the “Battle of Lip Sync” to apologize for the mistake with Paulo Vieira’s belt last week

Luciano Huck used the stage of his program this Sunday (21) to publicly apologize for a mistake made with Paulo Vieira, winner of the “Battle of Lip Sync” last week: the winner’s belt didn’t fit the comedian, who went through an embarrassment.

Live, the presenter of “Domingão” spoke on the subject, since the program was heavily criticized during the week for the situation involving the comedian. “I wanted to take the opportunity to apologize for our mistake last week. Our belt wasn’t the right size to serve the two challengers. Domingão’s failure, and I guarantee it will not happen again”, said Luciano.

In this ocasion, Paulo Vieira performed “Livre Meus”, Elza’s theme song in “Frozen”, and secured the belt, just like those in boxing. When trying to place it, the piece did not fit. “Suits me? Don’t you want to help me get dressed? For us to have this embarrassment? It didn’t work,” he said, who handled the situation with good humor, even when a member of the team tried to help him don the belt, without success.

Agatha Moreira and Rainer Cadet faced off

In the second week of the “Battle of Lip Sync”, frame of “Domingão com Huck”, Agatha Moreira and Rainer Cadete faced each other on stage commanded by Luciano Huck and entertained the audience and the public, who did not fail to comment on the attraction on social networks. And it was in them that a good part of the spectators noticed the huge coincidence of Agatha’s performance with the North American version of the attraction.

The Brazilian actress performed the song “Wrecking Ball”, by Miley Cyrus. According to netizens, Agatha mimicked even in the details the presentation of the same song made by Anne Hathaway in the American version.