Man Cuts Testicles When Dreaming He Prepared Meat for Lunch

A farmer cut off his testicles after dreaming he was cutting a goat’s meat for lunch. The case happened in Ghana last week, and the man is still recovering in hospital from the incident.

Kofi Atta, 42, said he managed to scream for help and was attended to by two neighbors, who found him bleeding. He says he doesn’t remember how he got the knife, and would have been aware of what he did only in the hospital, where he actually woke up.

Kofi Atta claimed to dream that he was helping his wife make a meal. The woman, who was not at home, found out about the case after being contacted by a neighbor.

According to local media reports, when she arrived, she saw her husband bleeding from his private parts and holding his penis. They tried to stop the bleeding with a diaper and took him to the hospital.

Now, Kofi Atta would be “fighting for his life”, reported the anchor of a Ghanaian TV. The family runs a fundraising campaign to pay for the surgery and medication.