Motorola reveals which will be the first smartphones with Android 13 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Android 13 was recently made official by Google and companies continue to prepare to update their units. Despite not being a good example in terms of updates, Motorola has been making an effort in recent years to keep its flagship smartphones up to date. And now, the manufacturer has just shared a list of ten smartphones that are rated to receive the news.

According to what has been revealed, the recently released Motorola Edge (2022) will be one of the first to receive Android 13, as well as Edge+ (2022). Others that are priced to receive the new system are the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro flagships, both available here in Brazil.

Check the list:

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

Moto G 5G 2022

Moto G82 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G42

Moto G32

As seen in the list above, several models of the Moto G series are also in the queue to receive Android 13. It is worth noting that this list does not yet have all the models that will receive the new interface. As a result, we can expect more models from the company to be covered with Google’s latest update.