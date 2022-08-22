MPE asks to challenge the candidacy of volleyball player Maurício Souza

The MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) asked for the rejection of the application for registration of candidacy for federal deputy of the Bolsonarista volleyball player Maurício Souza (PL). The reason is that he didn’t pay a fine for failing to vote in an election.

The electoral discharge certificate issued on August 17 and attached to the player’s candidacy registration process states that he is not quit due to “absence from the polls”. The document does not detail which election the candidate failed to vote for.

Souza seeks a seat in Congress for Minas Gerais in the same party as President Jair Bolsonaro. Although he chose “Maurício do Vôlei” as his name in the urn, he declared that he was an agricultural producer as an occupation for the TSE.

O UOL tries to contact the player and the Liberal Party.

Homophobia In October 2021, Maurício Souza made homophobic comments on his social network and was fired from Minas Tênis Clube after the repercussion of the case.

At the time, the player made a publication criticizing the sexual orientation of a comic book character. He reproduced the title of a newspaper article that read “Current Superman, son of Clark Kent, admits to being bisexual” and added: “A is just a drawing, it’s nothing big. )”.

When pressured by the club to recant, Souza apologized for “defending what he believes in”. After pressure from sponsors against the homophobic comment, he was dropped from the club.