Náutico agrees with coach Dado Cavalcanti, who returns to the club after five years | nautical

Náutico already has a new coach. In fact, an old acquaintance. After firing Elano Blumer, on Sunday night, the white board reached an agreement with Pernambuco’s Dado Cavalcanti, who had been without a club since he left Vila Nova in July. Another name that came to be sought after by the alvirrubra board was Pintado.

The new Timbu commander will be presented this Monday, along with football executive Nei Pandolfo, who replaces the fired Ari Barros.

1 of 2 Dado Cavalcanti, Náutico’s new coach — Photo: Núbia Alves / Vila Nova FC Dado Cavalcanti, Náutico’s new coach — Photo: Núbia Alves / Vila Nova FC

Dado Cavalcanti returns to Náutico five years after his last visit to the club. And the shortest, when he led the team for just seven games. The coach also worked at Timbu in Série B in 2014, staying for 24 games.

This time, Dado arrives at Náutico with a difficult mission to free the team from relegation to Serie C. After the defeat to Vila Nova, last Saturday, Timbu fell to the bottom of the competition, with only 21 points, five less than the CSA, first team outside the sticking area.

2 of 2 Dado Cavalcanti’s last visit to Náutico was in 2017 — Photo: Reproduction Dado Cavalcanti’s last visit to Náutico was in 2017 — Photo: Reproduction

The coach takes over the squad this Monday. The next match will be against the leader Cruzeiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 26th round.

Dado Cavalcanti, 41, has stints in Vitória, Bahia (where he won the Northeast Cup last year and avoided relegation in Serie A in 2020), Ferroviária, Paraná, Paysandu, CRB, Ponte Preta, Coritiba, Mogi Mirim, Luverdense and Santa Cruz.