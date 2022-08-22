NUBANK: Your card limit can be increased by the app; see how to do

O Nubank is one of the most used digital banks in the country. One of the most requested fintech tools is the credit card, since it has advantageous conditions, highlighting the fact that it has zero annuity. However, when released, the user may not be satisfied with the limit granted.

It turns out that the digital bank uses algorithm-based technology to define how much each person will receive as a limit. In this sense, those who present more favorable conditions, such as greater purchasing power, for example, will benefit more from credit.

Tips to increase the Nubank card limit

Avoid delaying the payment of bills and invoices;

Pay before the due date or by the due date;

Choose invoice due date according to your salary payment;

Do not pay the minimum invoice amount, as this will activate the revolving credit;

Keep your monthly income up to date in the app Nubank ;

; Use your credit card frequently;

Use the card a lot without going over the limit;

Don’t have debts.

In addition, another factor that can help the client is not having a dirty name in credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa. Being negative causes the credit score to drop quickly, consequently decreasing the chances of achieving a higher limit.

Does Nubank Ultravioleta have an advantage in the payment of any purchase?

O Nubank It has several useful tools. One of them is the Ultraviolet card, which was launched a few months ago, but which has been one of the most requested in digital banking.

The new card Nubank is considered Black, precisely because it brings together several benefits. However, one of the biggest advantages available in the tool is cashback.

With the cashback function, when making a purchase using the Ultravioleta card, the customer receives back 1% of the total amount spent on the transaction. In this way, the amount is transferred to the user’s account at up to 200% of the CDI, without a limited period.

Nubank Ultravioleta cashback yield

Card users Nubank Ultraviolet can track cashback cash earnings in a simple way, through the financial institution’s application. The procedure is very quick, just follow the steps below:

Access the Nubank application;

On the home screen, tap “My Ultraviolet”. It’s under the credit card section;

Once this is done, go to the option “Growing at 200% of the CDI”;

Then, it will be possible to view the cashback history of every month, with details of received, redemptions and growth by time;

It will also be possible to check the accumulated total cashback income, since the first purchase made with Ultravioleta.

Biggest advantages of the Ultraviolet card

As already mentioned, the Ultraviolet card of the Nubank It has several super advantageous functions for customers. So, check out the main advantages of the tool below:

Cashback drops instantly, does not expire and grows automatically at 200% of CDI per year;

It has free travel insurance;

Allows free access to the VIP lounge at Guarulhos International Airport;

It has an exclusive metal design without a number, for greater customer safety;

Monthly fee of R$49, which is free every time the card is spent at least R$5,000 per month, or R$150,000 is invested between Nubank and Nu Invest.