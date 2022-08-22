Palmeiras fans attack an infiltrated Flamengo fan; watch video | Brazilian series a

A Flamengo fan watched the tie with Palmeiras by 1 to 1, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, in the sector destined to the Palmeiras. The match was attended by 40,485 people.

In a video recorded by fans and circulating on social media, it is possible to see Palmeiras fans tearing the Flamengo shirt worn by the fan who watched the game in the sector intended for fans of the São Paulo team. (see video below).

The match had ticket sales for Flamengo fans. The last time Allianz Parque had received the presence of red-black fans was in the game valid for the 2018 Brasileirão.

In 2019, the Public Ministry and the Military Police of São Paulo asked the CBF to hold the game only with the presence of Palmeiras in the stadium, for security reasons.

Because of the pandemic, the clashes valid for the 2020 and 2021 Brasileirão did not have fans in the stadiums. The tie left Palmeiras with 49 points, eight above Fluminense, now vice-leader, and nine for Flamengo, third.