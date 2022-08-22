Photo gallery: Drought in Europe reveals Nazi shipwrecks, ghost towns and megalithic monument

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Zibello barge was gradually being revealed

Europe has been suffering a severe drought for weeks, with heat waves causing displacement and deaths.

River and lake levels are falling, which creates major problems for vessels. The drop in the water level is also revealing some archaeological “treasures” that are normally submerged.

The most sinister are the “hunger stones”, stones that mark the low water level and were engraved with the years when great droughts preceded times of famine and famine – the oldest being from the 15th century. river Elbe, which runs from the Czech Republic to Germany. In one of them, from 1616, it is written: “if you see me, cry”.

Drought on Serbia’s Danube River has revealed the wreckage of two World War II shipwrecks – still full of unexploded bombs. The ships, found near the city of Prahovo, were part of a Nazi fleet that sank in 1944. More shipwrecks are likely to surface if the drought continues.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Locals engrave the year on so-called “hunger stones” whenever they emerge.

Unexploded explosives were also found in the Po River in Italy.

About 3,000 people had to be temporarily evacuated near the city of Mantua in July as experts removed an unexploded bomb from the Second World War. Previously the explosive was submerged, but the drought made it visible.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, The unexploded bomb was removed from the Po River in Italy

A boat used by the Germans and sunk in 1943 also surfaced in the Po River.

Residents of the area began to see the Zibello ferry a few months ago, when the water level began to drop. As the drought continues, the wreck becomes less and less submerged.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Several ships sank in Prahovo as the Nazis fled the Soviets

On the River Tiber in Rome, Italy, drought has revealed the ruins of a bridge that was likely built by Emperor Nero in the 1st century, around AD 50.

It was always possible to see a small part of the ruins when the water level dropped, but now a much larger part of the structure is visible. It is next to a modern bridge, the Vittorio Emanuele II.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ruins of a bridge built by Nero on the River Tiber

In Spain, the so-called “Spanish Stonehenge” appeared in the Valdecanas dam, in the province of Caceres.

The official name of the megalithic stone circle is Dolmen de Guadalperal – it is believed to have been built in the year 5000 BC

The stones were discovered by an archaeologist in 1926, but the area was flooded in 1963 by a project by the Francisco Franco dictatorship.

Since then the monument has only been visible on four occasions.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Guadalperal’s treasure was submerged by Franco’s dictatorship, but is now visible again

In Galicia, on the border with Portugal, a “ghost town” became visible this year when drought dramatically emptied a dam.

The village of Aceredo had been flooded in 1992 for the construction of the dam. Now, some of the former residents have come to look at the destroyed buildings and houses.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The village of Aceredo is normally submerged

Lost “Treasures” were also revealed in the UK.

Ruins of a church in the village of Derwent were visible in the Derbyshire region. The village was flooded in the 1940s to create the Ladybower Dam.

Credit, Terry Westerman photo caption, Derwent’s church tower had been left intact as a souvenir, but was later demolished.

In Cornwall, south of England, dead tree trunks were exposed in the Colliford Dam lake.

The region had been flooded in the 1980s.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, These trees had been submerged since the Bodmin marsh was completely flooded.

And in the historic park of Lydiard Park, in the southwest of England, the heat waves killed all the grass, which revealed marks etched in the ground – they are remnants of the garden that occupied the site in the 17th century.

Similar “Ghost Gardens” have also appeared on an estate in the Longleat region.

Credit, Phil Jefferies photo caption, Ancient gardens became visible in Lydiard Park

This text was originally published at: https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-62624152