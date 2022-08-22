Realme 9 Pro with BRL 640 off on AliExpress

AliExpress is offering a 29% discount on the Realme 9 Pro mobile. In the offer, it is possible to purchase the product with a R$ 640 discount (direct link to the offer).

The Realme 9 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has a 6.6-inch IPS screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In terms of cameras, the product has a main sensor of 64 megapixels, including Nightscape technology – which improves photos taken in low light environments. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera.

The Realme phone has 5G and NFC connectivity, as well as support for facial recognition and fingerprint unlocking. The battery, on the other hand, has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, being compatible with 33 W charging.

At the time of writing this article, the Realme 9 Pro – in black and green – has dropped in price from BRL 2,206.92 to BRL 1,566.91, and can be paid in up to 6 installments of BRL 261.15 without interest.

To purchase the product, simply click here

On this same cell phone page, it is also possible to buy accessories, such as screen film, wireless headset or smartwatch. Depending on the item chosen, the combo costs up to R$ 1,846.79.

As it is a promotional action, the prices informed here may change – up or down -, depending on the dollar exchange rate. The cell phone is sent from China to Brazil with free shipping, however, the product can be taxed by the Customs of the Federal Revenue Service.

