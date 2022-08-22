Review | A Woman is a Woman

Released soon after the frenzy of harassed, A Woman is a Woman it does not have the same relevance as Godard’s first feature, but it maximizes its degree of experimentalism to the extreme, creating a veritable “beating” of small artifices in this short work. On the contrary harassedwhich departed from classical cinema conventions to be deconstructed by dispersed elements, the mannerisms of A Woman is a Woman they work ubiquitously, without gaps within their general set. The experimentalism around the film just never stops, there isn’t a second of relief for the viewer to breathe and stay closer to the conventional. Godard, with great enthusiasm, produced a veritable creative stimulus machine.

One of the central points of the feature is that all this is carried in a graceful and serene way, despite this machine being uninterrupted and, therefore, heavy due to the extreme authorial presence of the director, making this weight always allow itself to be carried by a lightness. This feeling of lightness is thanks to the magical presence of Anna Karina, the humor of some of the dialogues and the playful way of Godard. And pretty much the entire movie is just that: a joke. Nothing beyond that point. Godard doesn’t take himself seriously and isn’t afraid of it at all. He conducts the film in the same way that a teenager conducts a video in the YouTube. This is driven by quick cuts, the addition of text on the screen, an abrupt soundtrack, an agitated decoupage and, above all, the joviality printed every second, with characters, dialogues and situations without the slightest seriousness.

There is simply no commitment to anything. There is no compromise with the position of filmmaker, because instead of organizing the mise-en-scene, Godard only gets in her way; just as there is no commitment to the conventional notion of unity, as there is no room for it in this succession of shots and scenes given the lack of continuity. One thing does not follow the other. Everything is completely isolated, each passage of the film is a universe unto itself. At one point the characters deal with one issue and then deal with another completely different one. There is a sense of ephemerality imprinted on every second that, despite being almost always concentrated in a few locations, exudes, from start to finish, a whole dynamism through the present verbiage.

And all that kind of dynamism takes A Woman is a Woman to a paradox: the ephemerality that is articulated makes the film something contemplative. Since there is neither a plot nor a narrative progression here, there is also no need for the spectator to follow a story in the way that one event is stitched to another. It remains for the spectator to contemplate all that excess of words and movements that appear as if it were a machine gun firing. Discovering and delighting in the beauty of each moment of the work without caring about coherence, continuity or conventions is the only way to go as a spectator. It is not necessary to seek meaning in this set of different isolated worlds, but rather to delight in the beauty and charm that is inside each one of them. Hence the contemplation in the midst of such a frenetic product.

Therefore, it can be said that A Woman is a Woman it is pure modern cinema, as it takes every particle of the film as an end in itself, indulging in an experimentalism that does not want to impose a monolithic meaning or a kind of linear appreciation that depends on a gradual order in the narrative. The film, as described in the review of bang bang, makes cinema his fetish, and indulges in a kind of fragmented approach in which the spectator must appreciate each moment as something autonomous. The film almost sounds like a collage work: popdivided, messy and playful — which makes us think that much of it was improvised.

It is a sum of aspects that recalls even an American classic from the 1930s, The Levada da Breca. In it, in addition to the captivating presence of Katherine Hepburn — which is in line with the captivating presence of Anna Karina — there is, in a similar way, a playful universe that is renewed at every moment. In this work, script, editing, direction and interpretations formulate a timing and a kind of narrative that also operates from micro-units that captivate the viewer to the detriment of a more homogeneous macro-unit. In other words, we have here the most experimental Hawks feature among the screwball comediesand Godard’s feature as the most screwball among the works of new wave. And both, each in their own way, maintain an intense dialogue.

No doubt, A Woman is a Woman will sound boring to many people. We have here a film that is much less digestible than harassed and that, with some certainty, caused a certain astonishment when it was released — despite not being considered a landmark in cinema and not having the prestige of other productions by the director. At this point, the choice for such a short duration (only 85 minutes) could not have been different, as the film would undoubtedly lose its breath if it went beyond that, such is the level of radicalism applied. For the rest, the art direction should be highlighted, which sounds very modern, with soft and emphatic colors at the same time; the loose humor that is applied, making the film even more relaxed; and, without fail to repeat, the magical figure of Anna Karina. Her face, her body, her lines and her way of being give light to a film that would be impossible without her.

Une femme est une femme (France, 1961)

Direction: Jean-Luc Godard

Road map: Jean-Luc Godard

Cast: Jean-Claude Brialy, Anna Karina, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Ernest Menzer, Gisèle Sandré, Dorothée Blanck, Marie Dubois, Jeanne Moreau, Nicole Paquin, Marion Sarraut, Henri Attal

Duration: 85 minutes.