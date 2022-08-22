Soteldo shines in re-debut and gives the pass for Santos’ victory over São Paulo’s ‘mistão’ in Vila

Counting on the field command factor and facing a rival selected with a mixed team thinking about other competitions, the saints won the Sao Paulo 1-0 on the night of this Sunday (21), in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian championship.

GALLERY

+ Check the scores given to the São Paulo team in the classic given by the LANCE team!

It was Lisca’s first victory as Santos’ coach at Vila Belmiro. And the goal move, scored by Lucas Braga, with his head, still in the first half, was played by debutant Soteldo, an alvinegro idol who had great expectations for the game because he snubbed the Tricolor during the negotiations.

On the São Paulo side, the fan saw for the first time the gringos Ferraresi and Bustos with the Morumbi club shirt, who had a second half superior to the rival, but not enough to score.

Victory that boosts Peixe even more in the competition. The team reaches eighth place with 33 points. Tricolor, despising once and for all the Brasileirão in search of the cups, drops to 12th place, with 29.

THE GAME

In a São Paulo with reservations and thinking more about the duel next Wednesday against Flamengo, it was to be expected that Santos would dominate the main actions of the game early. But Tricolor, even playing in front of a crowded Vila Belmiro, toughened the marking and with that started the classic with the best chances in counterattack.

At 6′, Marcos Guilherme appeared right at the edge of the area, but instead of kicking, he opted for the pass through to Luciano, who sent the ball out.

It took the São Paulo chance for Peixe to wake up in the game. At 9′, the home team’s first chance. In a quick counterattack, Soteldo gave a sugary pass to Felipe Jonatan, who kicked into Jandrei’s hands.

It seemed that the initial intensity would exceed expectations in the Vila, but soon what was seen was a drop in performance. Whether because of the cold or the lack of interest in São Paulo, the strong defensive disposition of the teams weighed heavily, preventing the advance of the attacks.

The chances of danger only reappeared in the 29′, when the rookie Ferraresi gave a long pass to Igor Gomes, who passed Maicon without difficulty and finished wide.

It didn’t seem like much. And it was. Soon after, Santos imposed its expected superiority. At 31′, Marcos Leonardo competed in Miranda’s body, won and tried the kick, stopped by the experienced São Paulo. In the next move, however, shirt 22 was lost. That’s because the Santos 9 received at the entrance of the area, found Soteldo on the left, who crossed in the measure for Lucas Braga to go up alone and deflect to the back of the net.

The goal required a more emphatic offensive presence from the Tricolor. Who only managed to fit his move in the 39′. Gabriel Neves crossed, João Paulo spread and the leftover was free for Nikão, who dribbled the mark, but was blocked in the kick.

TABLE

> Check classification, games and simulate results of the Brasileirão-22

> Check out all the matches of the Copa do Brasil-22

> Check out all the games of the Copa Sudamericana-22

> Meet the new LANCE results app!

TRICOLOR IMPROVES BUT DOES NOT PRODUCE ENOUGH

The return of the interval reserved a more incisive São Paulo in the attack. In the first minute, Luciano appeared unmarked at the entrance of the area and risked the hute, demanding a good appearance from João Paulo to defend.

At 6′, the Tricolor appeared in the attack again. Again a kick from outside the area. This time the author was Pablo Maia, who had entered the break. Again John Paul defended.

At 11′, more Tricolor. More robust in the game, the visitors appeared in the attack with Nikão. He scored with Igor Gomes and, from outside the area, hit placed and saw the ball go out.

Santos’ first real chance came in the 12′. In a counterattack, Soteldo charged in depth and found Zanocelo, who hit a cross to Jandrei’s defense.

At 24′, the best tricolor chance so far in the game. Igor Gomes crossed, Calleri deflected and the ball was free for Reinaldo to kick hard and demand, again, a good defense from João Paulo. In the corner, shirt 6 sent the ball into the area, Patrick deflected it with his head and Luciano, from inside the small area, was unable to push the net.

The Santos answer came at 31′. Marcos Leonardo got in Jandrei’s face, who slapped him. But the ball was clean for Ângelo, who rolled short for Lucas Barbosa to kick out.

At 37′, once again João Paulo appeared to save Peixe, squeezing a strong header from Miranda after a corner kick

At 46′, the ‘last dance’ tricolor in Vila. Igor Vinícius took off, played for Igor Gomes, who threw Reinaldo with three fingers. The winger headed into the area and Calleri tried on a bicycle, but Bauermann avoided the danger. End of the game.

UPCOMING GAMES



Santos and São Paulo return to the field for the Brasileirão next Sunday (28). Peixe enters the field at 18:00 (Brasília time) to face Cuiabá, away from home. Tricolor welcomes Fortaleza at 4pm (Brasília time), at Morumbi.

Before that, however, São Paulo will play the first game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday (24), at 21:30 (Brasília time), against Flamengo, also at Morumbi.

DATASHEET

23rd ROUND OF THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – SERIES A

SANTOS 1 x 0 SÃO PAULO

When: 09/21/2022 (Sunday), at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Where: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO)

auxiliaries: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR) (both FIFA)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

audience and income: 12,598 / R$ 419,917.50

yellow cards: Eduardo Bauermann, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Leonardo (Santos); Nikao (Sao Paulo)

GOAL: Lucas Braga, 32’/1st (1-0)

SAINTS

João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández (Camacho, 50’/2ºT), Zanocelo and Carabajal (Lucas Barbosa, 19’/2ºT); Lucas Braga (Ângelo, 18’/2ºT), Marcos Leonardo (Luiz Felipe, 48’/2ºT) and Soteldo. Technician: Lisca.

SAO PAULO

Jandrei; Rafinha, Miranda and Ferraresi; Igor Gomes, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia – halftime), Patrick, Nikão (Igor Vinícius, 15’/2ºT) and Welington (Reinaldo – halftime); Luciano (Bustos, 34’/2ºT) and Marcos Guilherme (Calleri, 15’/2ºT). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.