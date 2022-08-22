Star in ‘007’, Ana de Armas says that “there is no need for a female Bond”

It is not known who will replace Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond, however Ana de Armas (‘Between Knives and Secrets’) believes the legendary spy must remain a man. In ‘007: No Time to Die‘ (2021), the actress played Paloma, who helps Bond complete the mission.

This time, in an interview with The Sunthe Cuban said that, instead of putting a woman as the protagonist, the film should give more importance to female roles.

“There is no need for a female Bond. There should be no need to steal someone else’s character.”says the actress.

Armas reveals that putting female characters at the center would take away the fantasy and the spy universe. “What I would like is for the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond remains a man, to be brought to life in a different way.”he added.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation and True Detective), ‘007 – No Time to Die‘ also brings the return of Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright to the cast and still features Ain Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Rami Malek.

