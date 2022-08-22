‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: Filming Finishes on Mike Flanagan’s New Series of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

Through social networks, the showrunnercreator, director and screenwriter Mike Flanagan revealed that the recordings of ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’his new series based on the tales of the legendary writer Edgar Allan Poefinally came to an end.

In the post, Flanagan wrote: “A few minutes ago, we finished recording ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’, ending a gigantic chapter of my life. I’ve been working in Vancouver almost non-stop since ‘The Curse of Bly Manor’in 2019. We did four sets in three years, taking a short break because of [da pandemia] of COVID-19″.

A few minutes ago we wrapped production on THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, closing a huge chapter of my life. I’ve worked in Vancouver almost nonstop since BLY MANOR in 2019. We made 4 series in 3 years, only taking a short break for the COVID lockdown in early 2020. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) July 9, 2022

In an interview with SlashFilmthe star Henry Thomas revealed some details about the long-awaited and ambitious series and commented on what approach Flanagan will take.

“The three things we are talking about, which are ‘The Haunting of Hill House’, ‘The Curse of Bly Manor’ and ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’all are miniseries based on the literary works of an author”he said. “Shirley Jackson for ‘Hill Residence’, Henry James and your tales for ‘Bly Mansion’ is for ‘House of Usher’are works compiled by Edgar Allan Poe, told from the perspective of ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’“.

Thomas continues: “so each of the episodes functions as one, or two, or a conglomeration of Edgar Allan Poe stories. The various characters are based on different characters. But, yeah, it’s going to be a lot of fun and a very acidic comedy, and I think it’s going to be something that audiences are really going to love.”

In an interview with The Boo Crew PodcastFlanagan revealed that the series will be extremely gory.

“Many of my productions are slow-paced, but ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ will be like a blast. It’s going to be an aggressive, over-the-top, violent, insane series unlike anything I’ve ever done. We want gallons of blood running down the screen from the start. That’s the new objective. It’s our chance to create something insane. The entire Edgar Allan Poe catalog is in the public domain. We can choose what we want and create our own vision. It will be an intense journey after five very emotional years. It will be very fun.”

he completes, “We will start filming in January. They will announce the cast soon. The cast is incredible.”

Although details about the narrative have not been revealed, the titular tale was originally published in 1893 and looks at themes such as madness, family, isolation and metaphysical identities. The story follows an unnamed narrator who travels to the House of Usher on a “dark, soundless, drab day”. The house, belonging to a childhood friend named Roderick Usher, is mysterious and chilling – and the narrator realizes that the house has absorbed unspeakable evil and a sickening atmosphere from everything around it.

Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly and Mary McDonnell star in the production.

Thomas, T’Nia Miller, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Michael Trucco, Paola Nunez, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Robert Longstreet, Kate Siegel, Willa Fitzgerald and Bruce Greenwood complete the list.

Flanagan also joins as executive producer alongside Trevor Macy, Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. He also directs four episodes of the series, while Fimognari is responsible for the other four.

The project is the sixth in the deal between Flanagan and Netflix, preceded by ‘Midnight Mass’by the praised ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘The Curse of Bly Manor’fur thriller ‘Dangerous game’ and for the future ‘The Midnight Club’.

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ does not yet have a release date.

