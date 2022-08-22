‘The Hidden Agent’: Action Thriller from the Directors of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ DIVIDES critics and audiences alike; Check out!

‘Hidden Agent’the new action thriller from the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (‘Avengers: Endgame’) arrives in the catalog of Netflix only in July, 22but is now showing in select theaters across the US.

In the plot full of espionage, shootings and explosions, Ryan Gosling stars as CIA agent and mercenary Court Gentry, who must survive after becoming the target of Lloyd Hansen (C.hris evans), a psychopath and ex-CIA member who will stop at nothing to bring him down.

At the Rotten Tomatoesthe feature has been dividing opinions, since it obtained only 52% critical approval, but caught the public’s attention with 90% of positive reviews.

As a good action movie, the title is full of beatings, gunfights and explosions… Which may be exciting fans of the genre.

Enjoy watching:

On the other hand, critics were unanimous in saying that the stunts and visual effects do not justify the lack of whimsy in the script.

Check out the reviews:

“The spy-vs-spy adventures serve as an excuse for the elaborate action sequences and insane stunt work, which produce some genuine highlights but fall short in a descending plot, especially in the final stretch.” – CNN.

“This title is exactly the kind of fun that would be a pleasure to watch if it was done well, and to see it done poorly is a huge disappointment.” – consequence.

“A film that desperately tries to explore an over-the-top adventure, an impossible mission, only to end up in a no-man’s-land with no relevant consequences.” – Team.

“’hidden agent‘ makes fun use of its all-star cast, but the plot misses the opportunity to do something original.” – Metro Weekly.

“The brothers Russian have all the skills they need. The problem is that they try to show everything at once. If they only did half of everything they can do, their movies out of Marvel would be much better…maybe much, much better.” – Hot Button.

“Until very recently, the Netflix had money to burn. And if you want to see $200 million thrown away, watch ‘hidden agent‘, the streaming service’s most expensive production to date. It’s good? Well, it was expensive.” – National Post.

Check out the trailer:

Pulled out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned mercenary. But now the tables have turned and he is the target, hunted across the world by Hansen, a former CIA member who will stop at nothing to bring him down. In his favor, Six has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas). He’s going to need it.

Regé-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’), Billy Bob Thornton (‘Fast vengeance’), Jessica Henwick (‘Love and Monsters’), alfre woodard (‘Luke Cage’) and Dhanush (‘3’) complete the list.

budgeted in $200 millionthe most expensive project on the platform is based on the book series ‘The Gray Man‘, by the author Mark Greaney.

Don’t forget to watch: