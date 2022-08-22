The ‘miraculous’ escape of a girl who was kidnapped 9 years ago and managed to find her family

Pooja Gaud

Credit, BBC and Bombay Police

photo caption,

Pooja’s mother had lost all hope of finding her daughter

After nine long years, Pooja Gaud can finally rest on her mother’s lap.

Pooja disappeared on January 22, 2013, when she was seven years old. She says a couple caught her outside her school in the city of Mumbai in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

On August 4, she was found after what her mother describes as “a miraculous escape”. Now she is 16 years old.

“I lost hope of finding my daughter. But the gods were kind to me,” says her mother, Poonam Gaud.

