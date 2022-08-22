Today’s Major Sunday is Fixed Price Killer 2

On Sunday Maior, from 00:10, Globo shows the film Assassino at a fixed price 2 – The Resurrection. In short, it is a 2016 thriller film, sequel to Fixed Price Killer (2011), which was a remake of the 1972 film of the same name. The film is directed by Dennis Gansel, while the production is by John Thompson, Robert Earl, David Winkler, William Chartoff. The script was written by Philip Shelby and Tony Mosher. The film airs right after the Vai que Cola program.

Fixed Price Killer 2 – The Resurrection Synopsis

Arthur Bishop has been living in Brazil with a new identity, and believes he has left his criminal life behind, but one of his enemies kidnaps the woman he loves, and promises to kill her if Arthur doesn’t commit three nearly impossible murders and make them seem accidents. One of the victims is an African warlord who is in prison. Another, a human trafficker, and the last, an arms dealer.

Cast

In the cast, Jason Statham is Arthur Bishop; Jessica Alba is Gina Thorne; Tommy Lee Jones is Max Adams. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh is Mae; Sam Hazeldine is Riah Crain; Rhatha Phongam is Courier/Renee Tran; and Natalie Burn is Natalie Stone.

Trailer for Fixed Price Assassin 2 – The Resurrection

Box office

The film cost $40 million, and grossed $125,729,635.

How did critics receive Fixed Price Killer 2 – The Resurrection?

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received 30% approval from 60 critics. According to the critical consensus, “With little to recommend other than a handful of fun parts, Fixed Price Killer 2 – The Resurrection, suggests that this franchise should have remained in its grave.”

Where to watch?

If you want to watch the film uncut and without advertising, know that it is available on Telecine.

Anyway, did you like our article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social media. twitter and Instagram to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.