Turning off internet only from Whatsapp is possible: learn how

Who subscribes to a package mobile Internet, knows that even without actively using the cell phone, data consumption ends up happening. This is due to messaging updates, real-time information and apps running in the background. Considering this problem, people often notice when a notification appears: ”you have consumed 80% of your data package”.

By identifying the alert, it is quickly possible to verify that some activities are restricted, such as browser searches. Streams stop working and media don’t update quickly. Among the solutions, turning off the connection only to WhatsApp, avoids excessive spending, avoiding lack of focus when looking at the conversations in the app all the time.

If you follow, follow the step by step to learn how to turn off the internet only from WhatsApp

On Android phones

Step 1: Go to ”Settings”.

2nd Step: then click on ”Connections”.

Step 3: Select the option of ”Data Usage”.

Step 4: Choose the ”WhatsApp” application.

Step 5: Disable the ”Allow Background Data Usage” feature.



On smartphones with iOS system

Step 1: Go to ”Settings”.

Step 2: Click on ‘Mobile’.

3rd Step: drag the scroll bar and choose the option ”Cellular data”.

Step 4: then disable the ”WhatsApp” option.



In both cases, it is possible to apply the same instructions for applications that tend to send a lot of notifications, spending data in an exaggerated way. This still ensures that you can save on battery consumption if you have a lot of features installed.

