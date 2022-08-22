Understand how to identify the first app downloaded on your phone

If it’s hard to remember how many different models of cell phones you’ve had, imagine the first records of your current device. It sounds funny, but the amount of available resources makes it practically impossible to remember the application that consumed the first fractions of memory. In this case, it’s not about native applications, those that have been in the system since the beginning, but those that are sought after by the store.

Despite not having any specific functionality, the purpose of this discovery is to answer the curiosities of those who like to review the update history. However, when accessing the history, even apps that contained malware can be identified, aiding in data recovery. It also helps to verify any solution that was accidentally or provisionally deleted.

Function present in Google Play and Apple Store shows download history

iOS system

Step 1: Open the Apple Store and access your profile by clicking on the photo in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Choose the option “Purchases” and then “My Purchases”.

Step 3: A list will appear in descending order of download, so swipe down to find the first app you downloaded.

android system

Step 1: open the Play Store and click on your profile, located in the upper right corner.

Step 2: Select the option “Manage apps and devices”, then “Manage”.

Step 3: Check search options including active and deleted apps. Then choose “Recently added.

Step 4: As with the iPhone, Android devices receive a list in descending order of download. Then swipe down and find the last app, which you downloaded first.

As mentioned, checking the history allows you to recognize apps which can be useful again considering those that are stored on a drive.