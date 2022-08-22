Vítor Pereira justifies reservations in the defeat of Corinthians and criticizes Castelão’s lawn: “Miserable” | Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira analyzed the defeat of Corinthians by 1-0 to Fortaleza this Sunday, at Castelão. For the coach, Timão played a good game and had an unfair result, despite the significantly modified lineup and problems with the lawn, which he classified as “miserable”.

– We played a game with a lot of new people, a lot of people in which the connection they have between them is training, most of them never played together. In my opinion, we played a good, consistent game, we needed to finish better here and there. In a miserable terrain, this is one of the worst lawns there is, it is not a lawn that favors technical football, the ball is always bouncing – he said.

See too:

+ Timão wins on penalties and goes to the semi of the under-20 Brasileirão

+ Corinthians will launch shirt and reformulate Fiel Torcedor in September

1 of 2 Vítor Pereira, Corinthians coach, in the match against Fortaleza — Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF Vítor Pereira, coach of Corinthians, in the match against Fortaleza — Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF

– A refereeing criterion that made me a little annoyed, the fouls at the entrance of the area were always against us and in the goal there was a foul on Robson Bambu. I don’t like to justify myself, I’m mentioning that because the criterion for me was not the same. We hit with a better result than that, but in a situation we ended up conceding a goal, an unfair result, but football is what it is. Today we were competitive, but it’s football – he added.

Three days before the first semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, Corinthians spared several players, such as full-back Fagner and defenders Gil and Balbuena, who did not play, and Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Yuri Alberto, who only entered the second time.

Best moments: Fortaleza 1 x 0 Corinthians, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Vítor justified that it was necessary to make a choice and prioritize the knockout match due to the game schedule.

– Naturally we have to look at this game knowing that today we are going to travel, we are going to arrive in São Paulo at dawn, we are going to be in São Paulo one day and take a trip. In four days, three trips, two of them lasting three and a half hours, to Fortaleza and back now. The next opponent has one more day of rest than us, so here we have to prioritize and today, in fact, we prioritize.

– To be fresh, in a position to discuss the tie in the next game, we naturally had to rest several players today and manage others to arrive in the next game in a position to discuss – he added.

With this Sunday’s stumble, Corinthians falls to fourth place in the Brazilian Championship, ten points from leader Palmeiras.

“The objective has to be the Copa do Brasil”, says Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

Before returning to play for the national championship, against Red Bull Bragantino, Timão makes the first semi of the Copa do Brasil against Fluminense, at 21:30 (Brasília time) on Wednesday, at Maracanã.

– Brazilian football is that, lack of time, it is not possible to work. Travel, more travel, more travel. Today we arrived at dawn, rest will not be ideal, but we will prepare for an important tie. Today I can’t say anything about my team, they worked, fought, wanted to win the game, it was a shame that move that resulted in the goal – he added.

Check out other excerpts from Vítor Pereira’s press conference below:

– I remember the (players) we lost. Renato Augusto, Maycon, Paulinho. Three players who could give this team a much bigger dimension. Renato was away for a while. I wish Renato could play all the games at his level. To have Renato fit for the next game, a semifinal, I had to rest him today. I know his ability. He played games in a row, came from a stop and is going to be fresh to play on Wednesday. If I played (from the beginning) today, we would see Renato tired, without the rhythm… He is important for the team, when he is well he makes the difference

– We have to look at reality with eyes to see, right? We have no arguments to take out one team and play with another, continue to win, play with another and continue to win. We have a good team, if players were available we would have more arguments. We want to win the cup, the championship, we want to win everything, but we have to look at reality. Fortaleza here is not easy, it is in a good moment. I didn’t see any superiority of Fortaleza against a team that is not used to playing together. Technically, it wasn’t a well played game, but it was well played. I’m sorry because we wanted to win the game and get closer to the teams at the front, but the reality is this, we play with what we have. Now very satisfied with those who were on the field, those who came again, who have not played and played today. Very satisfied with them.

Review Fluminense after 4-0

– I remember that game, it was a game in which we used a lot of people who… had no option A, B, C. We had the game against Boca, if I remember correctly, we risked a lot. Today we also had to risk something. For me it’s not a reference, we clearly understand that it’s a team that has a pattern of play, we have to study very well, understand well so that what happened doesn’t happen again. I don’t believe the game will be with the same matrix, but it’s a strong team.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!