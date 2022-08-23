Did you know that action and adventure movies are among the most consumed productions by movie lovers? It is precisely for those passionate about these works that we have selected 20 movies of the theme Action and adventure – all amazing productions.

After all, the streaming catalog of disney, like the competitors, has a lot of content and sometimes we need to dig well to find that rare gem among so many. And since we, from Net Workshopwe are here exactly to help you, we did this search and found some really cool movies!

To please all fans of the category, the list will not have superhero movies (we have a post just about that, check it out!), but more “hidden” productions in the catalog, such as the movie Tomorrowland: A Place Where Nothing Is Impossible . Of course, we also have some productions on this list that are giving the talk, news and platform highlights. This is the case of Mulan (live action), which is well worth watching. Without further ado, let’s get to the point.

20 action-adventure movies available on Disney+

Prepared? I’m sure at least one of the movies will please you. And don’t forget: prepare the popcorn and “let’s go” for a movie session at home.

1 – Artemis Fowl: The Secret World

Artemis Fowl is an extremely intelligent 12-year-old boy who uses his ability to steal. One day, he discovers a magical place called Fairy World. Determined to steal the local fortune, he kidnaps an elf and demands a ransom to free him. But soon the Elite Police League sets off in pursuit.

» Artemis Fowl: The Secret World



Artemis Fowl: The Secret World

2 – Aladdin

Aladdin (Mena Massoud) is a young thief who lives off petty theft in Agrabah. One day, he helps a young woman retrieve a valuable bracelet, unaware that she is actually Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott). Aladdin is soon interested in her, who claims to be the princess’ maid. Upon visiting her in the middle of the palace and discovering her identity, he is captured by Jafar (Marwan Kenzari), the sultanate’s grand vizier, who wants him to recover a magic lamp, where a genie (Will Smith) lives, capable of granting three wishes to its owner.

» Aladdin



Aladdin

3 – Aquaria

In the distant future the Earth has its water reserves dry, due to constant aggressions to nature. Considered the most precious commodity today, water is the object of search for Sarah (Sandy) and Kim (Junior), two young people who live in the mysterious Acquaria.

» Aquaria



aquaria

4 – The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

A year later, siblings Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter return to the world of Narnia, where 1300 years have passed since their last visit. During his absence Narnia was conquered by King Miraz, who rules the place without mercy. The Pevensie brothers then meet Caspian, the rightful prince of Narnia, who needs to take refuge because he is wanted by Miraz, his uncle. Determined to dethrone Miraz, the group rallies the remaining Narnians to fight him.

» The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian



The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

5 – Decisive Hours

In 1952, a massive blizzard causes an oil rig to crack, throwing 84 crew overboard. As the storm makes it difficult for the group to survive, a team of coast guards tries to rescue the victims.

» Decisive Hours



Decisive Hours

6 – Forest Paths

A baker and his wife live in a village, where they deal with several famous characters from fairy tales, such as Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and Rapunzel. One day, they receive a visit from the witch, who casts a spell on the couple so that they do not have children. At the same time, the witch warns that the spell can be undone if they bring her four objects in just three days, otherwise the spell will be eternal. Determined to fulfill the objective, the couple enters the forest.

» Forest Paths



Forest Paths

7 – John Carter Between Two Worlds

American soldier John Carter, to the sadness of his relatives, passed away on planet Earth. However, to the delight of others, he was resurrected on Mars. Now, in the midst of a civil war on the red planet, inhabited by green beings and gigantic creatures, he is seen as the only hope to help Princess Deja Thoris save her world, in a battle that will change her destiny forever. .

» John Carter Between Two Worlds



John Carter Between Two Worlds

8 – Mulan

Hua Mulan is the spirited and determined eldest daughter of an honorable warrior. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man from each family must serve in the imperial army, Mulan decides to take her sick father’s place. Assuming the identity of Hua Jun, she disguises herself as a man to fight the invaders that are attacking her nation, proving herself to be a great warrior.

» Mulan



Mulan

9 – Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters

Percy Jackson and his friends Annabeth and Grover lead normal lives at Camp Half-Blood, despite Percy missing his father, Poseidon, who has never kept in touch. One day, the place is attacked by a monster sent by Luke, who manages to break through the camp’s magical protection. With the site in danger, Percy and friends set out on an adventure in search of the golden fleece, a mystical object that can revitalize the magical tree responsible for protecting the camp. What they didn’t expect was that Luke would be after the same object, as he wants to bring to life the mighty Kronos, defeated by Zeus, Poseidon and Hades millennia ago.

» Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters



Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters

10 – Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge

Captain Salazar is the new thorn in Captain Jack Sparrow’s side. He leads an army of murderous ghost pirates and is willing to kill every pirate on the face of the Earth. To escape, Sparrow must find Poseidon’s Trident, which gives its owner the power to control the sea.

» Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge



Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge

11 – Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

In the holy city of Alamut is the Sands of Time, which gives mortals the power to return to the past. After leading an attack on the city, Dastan, the adopted son of the King of Persia, obtains a dagger that gives him access to the Sands. He elopes with an Alamut princess named Tamina after being accused of killing her father. The couple must protect the ancient treasure and unmask the king’s killer.

» Prince of Persia: The sands of time



Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

12 – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jyn Erso was estranged from her father, Galen, as a child, due to Director Krennic’s demand that he work on building the Empire’s most powerful weapon, the Death Star. Created by Saw Gerrera, she had to learn to survive on her own when she turned 16. As an adult, Jyn is rescued from prison by the Rebel Alliance, who want access to a message sent by her father to Gerrera. With the promise of freedom at the end of the mission, she agrees to work alongside Captain Cassian Andor and the robot K-2SO.

» Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 – Tomorrowland: A Place Where Nothing Is Impossible

A curious and intelligent teenager finds a brooch and is transported to a parallel reality filled with robots and futuristic inventions. With the help of a scientist who has already visited Tomorrowland, she tries to discover the secrets of the future.

» Tomorrowland: A Place Where Nothing Is Impossible



Tomorrowland: A Place Where Nothing Is Impossible

14 – Alice in Wonderland

Alice (Mia Wasikowska) is a 17-year-old girl who happens to follow a hurried white rabbit, who always checks her watch. She enters a hole that takes her to Wonderland, a place where she was ten years ago despite not remembering anything about it. There she is welcomed by the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) and begins to deal with fantastic and magical beings, in addition to the wrath of the powerful Queen of Hearts (Helena Bonham Carter).

” Alice in Wonderland



Alice in Wonderland

15 – Eragon

The Kingdom of Alagaësia is ruled by the evil King Galbatorix, a former Dragon Rider who betrayed his people and his companions for power. When Eragon, an orphan boy who lives on a small farm, finds a blue stone, his fate changes, as the object was actually a dragon egg from the last survivor of the race. The female dragon Saphira is hatched from the egg and Eragon becomes a Rider, who fights the Specter Durza and Galbatorix’s army, fulfilling an ancient prophecy.

» Eragon



Eragon

16 – Creatures of the Deep

Filmmaker James Cameron and a team of NASA scientists explore underwater life. In a submerged mountain range, they observe various creatures that were not previously known.

» Creatures of the Deep



Creatures of the Deep

17 – Avatar

On the lush alien world of Pandora live the Na’vi, beings that appear to be primitive but are highly evolved. As the planet’s environment is toxic, avatars were created, biological bodies controlled by the human mind that move freely on Pandora. Jake Sully, a paralyzed ex-Marine, walks back through an avatar and falls in love with a Na’vi. This passion drives Jake to fight for Pandora’s survival.

» Avatar



avatar

18 – Maleficent

Maleficent, a young woman with a pure heart, lives in a peaceful forest kingdom, until the day an invading army threatens the region’s harmony, making her the kingdom’s fiercest protector. However, a terrible betrayal turns her into a bitter and vengeful woman. As a consequence, she curses Aurora, her newborn daughter. But slowly, Maleficent realizes that the child is the key to peace in the kingdom and to her true happiness as well.

» maleficent



maleficent

19 – Maleficent Mistress of Evil

Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by marriages, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.

» Maleficent Mistress of Evil



Maleficent Mistress of Evil

20 – Alice Through the Looking Glass

Alice returns after a long journey around the world, and is reunited with her mother. In the mansion of a big party, she notices the presence of a magic mirror. The young woman walks through the object and returns to Wonderland, where she discovers that the Mad Hatter is in danger of dying after making a discovery about his past. To save her friend, Alice must talk to Time (Sacha Baron Cohen) to return to the eve of a traumatic event and change the Hatter’s fate. In this adventure, she also discovers a trauma that separated the White Queen and Red Queen sisters.

» Alice Through the Looking Glass