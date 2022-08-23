3 Android functions that will revolutionize how you use your cell phone

With the availability of applications in Play Store, we focus on functions that are independent of these applications. With that in mind, we’ve brought the two format tips independently (organization-centric) and the last one on the list is optionally and preferably accompanied as a Google technology, given the wealth of visual specs.

Order is not about greatest utility or ease. Depending on the person’s lifestyle, the importance varies. For consumers, there is a whole subjective issue of choices and tastes.

1. Creating an intelligent “do not disturb” routine

When sleeping, chances are you’ve already experienced (and been annoyed) for forgetting to turn off your cell phone sound or vibration. To put an end to the problem, there are two options for you to activate: one is by pulling down the top bar of the cell phone, there where you see the Notificationsturn on mobile data or switch the network.

Moving to the other side, some options appear. The option you are looking for should be there. When you keep pressing, you will be directed to another page, inside the configuration.

In case it hasn’t appeared, the other method is to manually search and go to the “notifications” in the settings.

2. Shorten paths by adding on home screen.

Turning on your cell phone, the apps on the screen are one of the first things you see. If you have something special to talk about on WhatsApp or in the work group, this one is for you!

We’ll use the YouTube example as a parameter, but it works with most apps: like Spotify and Whatsapp. At the end of the explanation, we will show you a picture of what should appear to you.

Go to your app icon Hold the icon and choose one of the options that suits you best. Playlists can be added and numbers can be pulled from the menu. Move whatever you want to the home screen by repeating the same holding process. By clicking on the symbol, you are also sent inside the app.

3. Customize your keyboard and font

In case you are the type of person who likes to change the font size and customize the keyboard in a way that suits you best. We’ll walk you through it step by step:

to the keyboard

Go to settings Scroll down until you reach “General Management” Enter keyboard settings and select your keyboard type. The most popular is that of Gboard, which allows you to place a background on the keyboard and is adaptable to the mobile phone. Settings such as vibration and auto correction can be turned off.

To change the font of letters